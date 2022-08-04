Entertainment
September Holidays, Observances 2022: Daily, Weekly, Monthly
Flip that calendar to September and you know what happens? It’s (unofficially!) pumpkin season! You just know fall is in the air when the favorite scents of crisp fallen leaves and apple pie take over your senses!
But September is also host to a whole bunch of cool, cheesy, and cute viewing days. Of course, we know Labor Day and Patriots Day (which honors 9/11). But who knew there was a Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, National Dog Walkers Day, National Guacamole Day, and National Gymnastics Day? We have compiled a list of all Holidays and celebrations of September 2022, so you don’t miss a single one you might want to celebrate!
There are also religious holidays celebrated in September, such as the Jewish holy day of Rosh Hashanah. Plus, entire weeks of September are set aside for special causes, like National Waffle Week (September 4-10) or National Rehab Awareness Week (September 19-25). And September is also a time to raise awareness for many important causes like childhood cancer, suicide prevention, Hispanic heritage and many more!
Keep reading to discover all the days and thematic causes celebrated in September!
What are the main public holidays in September?
Labor Day is a federal holiday and is celebrated on the first Monday in September. In 2022, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5, 2022.
Are there religious holidays in September?
Yes, several religious holidays take place in September, such as the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah. One of the great holy days of Judaism, Rosh Hashanah means “beginning of the year” in Hebrew. The two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year commemorates the creation of the world. The date of Rosh Hashanah varies each year on the modern Gregorian calendar since its observance begins on the first day of the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar. Rosh Hashanah 2022 will begin on the evening of Sunday, September 25 and end on the evening of Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Another religious festival celebrated in September is the Hindu festival of Navaratri. Spanning nine nights, Navaratri is one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism and celebrates the mother goddess Durga. Navaratri is observed four times a year and the festivals are named after the Hindu seasons in which they fall. The autumn observance of Sharad Navaratri falls during the lunar month of Ashwin and symbolizes the onset of winter. On the Gregorian calendar, Sharad Navaratri will begin on Monday September 26, 2022 and end on Wednesday October 5, 2022.
Some Christians also celebrate the birth of the Virgin Mary (also known as the Nativity of the Virgin Mary) on September 8 every year. The exact date that Mary, mother of Jesus, was born has not been recorded in modern scripture. But the date of September 8 was chosen centuries ago by the Church of the East, which begins its parish calendar in September.
What is the September Equinox?
This year’s autumnal equinox will fall on Thursday, September 22, 2022. To be precise, fall will officially begin in the northern hemisphere at 9:04 p.m. on that date, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
Does September 2022 have a full moon?
The full moon—called the harvest moon in September 2022 – will appear on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The full moon that rises closest to the autumnal equinox is traditionally called the Harvest Moon, so this name can be used for the full moon in September or September. october. In 2022, the September Full Moon is closer to the Fall Equinox date of Thursday, September 22, so the September Full Moon will be the Harvest Moon. (When the October Full Moon is closer to the Equinox, the September Full Moon is called the Corn Moon!) And due to the moon’s cycle at this time of year, the Harvest Moon will appear “full” for three nights, lasting from Friday September 9th to Sunday September 12th.
September 2022 Public Holidays and Holidays
September 1st
- American Chess Day
- Ginger Cat Appreciation Day
- Pink Cadillac Day
- World Letter Writing Day
- International Cabernet Day
September 2
- college color day
- National Blueberry Popsicle Day
- National Food Bank Day
- world coconut day
September 3
- National Doodle Day
- National Hummingbird Day
- national skyscraper day
- national tailgating day
- world beard day
- International Bacon Day
September 4
- Eat an extra dessert day
- national macadamia nut day
- National Pet Stones Day
- national wildlife day
September 5
- Labor Day
- National day to be late for something
- National Cheese Pizza Day
- international day of charity
September 6
- day against procrastination
- National Coffee Ice Cream Day
- National Read a Book Day
September 7
- Buy a book day
- National Acorn Squash Day
- National Beer Lovers Day
September 8
- International Literacy Day
- National Dog Walker Appreciation Day
- National Iguana Awareness Day
- Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- World Physiotherapy Day
September 9
- International Sudoku Day
- National Teddy Bear Day
- Star Trek Day
September 10
September 11th
- grandparents day
- Hug Your Hound Day
- National Make Your Bed Day
- patriots day
September 12
- National Chocolate Milkshake Day
- National Encouragement Day
September 13
- international chocolate day
- National ants on a log day
- National Peanut Day
- National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
September 14
- National Coloring Day
- National Cream Filled Donut Day
September 15
- National creme de menthe day
- National Double Cheeseburger Day
- national linguine day
- National e-learning day
- World Lymphoma Awareness Day
September 16
- Collection of stones day
- Mexican Independence Day
- National Choose Your Chocolate Day
- National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day
- National Guacamole Day
- National Play-Doh Day
- National Day of the blended family
- National POW/MIA Appreciation Day
- working parents day
September 17
- International Coastal Cleanup Day
- International Country Music Day
- International Eat an Apple Day
- national apple dumpling day
- national dance day
- national gymnastics day
- National Pet Bird Day
- Responsible Dog Owners Day
September 18
- International Red Panda Day
- Find an old friend
- National Cheeseburger Day
September 19
- National Caramel Pudding Day
- Talk like a pirate day
September 20
- National Voter Registration Day
- National Fried Rice Day
- National Pepperoni Pizza Day
- National Queso Day
- National String Cheese Day
September 21
- international day of peace
- Mini-Golf day
- National Winery Day
- world day of gratitude
- World Alzheimer’s Day
September 22
- autumnal equinox
- hobbit day
- National Elephant Appreciation Day
- National Girls’ Night in the Day
- National Ice Cream Cone Day
- National White Chocolate Day
- national singles day
- world rhino day
September 23
- Native American Day
- national ladies day
- Bi Visibility Day
- International Day of Sign Languages
- Redhead Appreciation Day
September 24
- international rabbit day
- National Cherry Jubilee Day
- national punctuation day
- world bollywood day
September 25
- National Comic Book Day
- national kitchen day
- National Unique Wonders Day
- National Quesadilla Day
- National Good Neighbor Day
- national girl’s day
- Rosh Hashanah (begins at sunset until sunset on September 27)
September 26
- love note day
- national dumpling day
- national family day
- National Pancake Day
- Navratri begins (until October 5)
September 27
- Ancestor Appreciation Day
- national chocolate milk day
- National Headscarf Day
- world tourism day
- Rosh Hashanah (ends at sunset)
September 28
- National Drink a Beer Day
- national sons day
September 29
- National Biscotti Day
- national coffee day
- world heart day
September 30
- International Podcast Day
- national chewing gum day
- National Mulled Cider Day
- Save the Koala Day
September weekly observations
- National Waffle Week (September 4-10)
- National Assisted Living Week (September 11-17)
- Deaf Dog Awareness Week (September 18-24)
- National Farm Animal Awareness Week (September 18-24)
- Sea Otter Awareness Week (September 18-24)
- National Rehab Awareness Week (September 19-25)
September monthly observations
- baby safety month
- Best breakfast month
- Blood Cancer Awareness Month
- Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- Classical Music Month
- Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month
- Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15)
- International Square Dance Month
- National Chicken Month
- National Honey Month
- Month of subscription to the National Library card
- National Papaya Month
- National Personal Care Awareness Month
- National Service Dog Month
- National Yoga Awareness Month
- National Mushroom Month
- National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness Month
- Prostate Health Month
- Responsible Dog Ownership Month
- Personal development month
- Save the month of the koala
- world candle month
Then check out this awesome list of fall quotes!
