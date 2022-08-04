September Holidays, Observances 2022: Daily, Weekly, Monthly





Flip that calendar to September and you know what happens? It’s (unofficially!) pumpkin season! You just know fall is in the air when the favorite scents of crisp fallen leaves and apple pie take over your senses! But September is also host to a whole bunch of cool, cheesy, and cute viewing days. Of course, we know Labor Day and Patriots Day (which honors 9/11). But who knew there was a Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, National Dog Walkers Day, National Guacamole Day, and National Gymnastics Day? We have compiled a list of all Holidays and celebrations of September 2022, so you don’t miss a single one you might want to celebrate! There are also religious holidays celebrated in September, such as the Jewish holy day of Rosh Hashanah. Plus, entire weeks of September are set aside for special causes, like National Waffle Week (September 4-10) or National Rehab Awareness Week (September 19-25). And September is also a time to raise awareness for many important causes like childhood cancer, suicide prevention, Hispanic heritage and many more! Keep reading to discover all the days and thematic causes celebrated in September! What are the main public holidays in September? Labor Day is a federal holiday and is celebrated on the first Monday in September. In 2022, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5, 2022. Are there religious holidays in September? Yes, several religious holidays take place in September, such as the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah. One of the great holy days of Judaism, Rosh Hashanah means “beginning of the year” in Hebrew. The two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year commemorates the creation of the world. The date of Rosh Hashanah varies each year on the modern Gregorian calendar since its observance begins on the first day of the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar. Rosh Hashanah 2022 will begin on the evening of Sunday, September 25 and end on the evening of Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Another religious festival celebrated in September is the Hindu festival of Navaratri. Spanning nine nights, Navaratri is one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism and celebrates the mother goddess Durga. Navaratri is observed four times a year and the festivals are named after the Hindu seasons in which they fall. The autumn observance of Sharad Navaratri falls during the lunar month of Ashwin and symbolizes the onset of winter. On the Gregorian calendar, Sharad Navaratri will begin on Monday September 26, 2022 and end on Wednesday October 5, 2022. Some Christians also celebrate the birth of the Virgin Mary (also known as the Nativity of the Virgin Mary) on September 8 every year. The exact date that Mary, mother of Jesus, was born has not been recorded in modern scripture. But the date of September 8 was chosen centuries ago by the Church of the East, which begins its parish calendar in September. What is the September Equinox? This year’s autumnal equinox will fall on Thursday, September 22, 2022. To be precise, fall will officially begin in the northern hemisphere at 9:04 p.m. on that date, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Does September 2022 have a full moon? The full moon—called the harvest moon in September 2022 – will appear on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The full moon that rises closest to the autumnal equinox is traditionally called the Harvest Moon, so this name can be used for the full moon in September or September. october. In 2022, the September Full Moon is closer to the Fall Equinox date of Thursday, September 22, so the September Full Moon will be the Harvest Moon. (When the October Full Moon is closer to the Equinox, the September Full Moon is called the Corn Moon!) And due to the moon’s cycle at this time of year, the Harvest Moon will appear “full” for three nights, lasting from Friday September 9th to Sunday September 12th. Related: 30 Cute Fall Door Decorating Ideas September 2022 Public Holidays and Holidays September 1st American Chess Day

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

Pink Cadillac Day

World Letter Writing Day

International Cabernet Day September 2 college color day

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

National Food Bank Day

world coconut day September 3 National Doodle Day

National Hummingbird Day

national skyscraper day

national tailgating day

world beard day

International Bacon Day September 4 Eat an extra dessert day

national macadamia nut day

National Pet Stones Day

national wildlife day September 5 Labor Day

National day to be late for something

National Cheese Pizza Day

international day of charity September 6 day against procrastination

National Coffee Ice Cream Day

National Read a Book Day September 7 Buy a book day

National Acorn Squash Day

National Beer Lovers Day September 8 International Literacy Day

National Dog Walker Appreciation Day

National Iguana Awareness Day

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

World Physiotherapy Day September 9 International Sudoku Day

National Teddy Bear Day

Star Trek Day September 10 September 11th grandparents day

Hug Your Hound Day

National Make Your Bed Day

patriots day September 12 National Chocolate Milkshake Day

National Encouragement Day September 13 international chocolate day

National ants on a log day

National Peanut Day

National Celiac Disease Awareness Day Related: 60 Pumpkin Quotes (scroll down to continue reading) September 14 National Coloring Day

National Cream Filled Donut Day September 15 National creme de menthe day

National Double Cheeseburger Day

national linguine day

National e-learning day

World Lymphoma Awareness Day September 16 Collection of stones day

Mexican Independence Day

National Choose Your Chocolate Day

National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day

National Guacamole Day

National Play-Doh Day

National Day of the blended family

National POW/MIA Appreciation Day

working parents day September 17 International Coastal Cleanup Day

International Country Music Day

International Eat an Apple Day

national apple dumpling day

national dance day

national gymnastics day

National Pet Bird Day

Responsible Dog Owners Day September 18 International Red Panda Day

Find an old friend

National Cheeseburger Day September 19 National Caramel Pudding Day

Talk like a pirate day September 20 National Voter Registration Day

National Fried Rice Day

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

National Queso Day

National String Cheese Day September 21 international day of peace

Mini-Golf day

National Winery Day

world day of gratitude

World Alzheimer’s Day September 22 autumnal equinox

hobbit day

National Elephant Appreciation Day

National Girls’ Night in the Day

National Ice Cream Cone Day

National White Chocolate Day

national singles day

world rhino day September 23 Native American Day

national ladies day

Bi Visibility Day

International Day of Sign Languages

Redhead Appreciation Day September 24 international rabbit day

National Cherry Jubilee Day

national punctuation day

world bollywood day September 25 National Comic Book Day

national kitchen day

National Unique Wonders Day

National Quesadilla Day

National Good Neighbor Day

national girl’s day

Rosh Hashanah (begins at sunset until sunset on September 27) September 26 love note day

national dumpling day

national family day

National Pancake Day

Navratri begins (until October 5) September 27 Ancestor Appreciation Day

national chocolate milk day

National Headscarf Day

world tourism day

Rosh Hashanah (ends at sunset) September 28 National Drink a Beer Day

national sons day September 29 National Biscotti Day

national coffee day

world heart day September 30 International Podcast Day

national chewing gum day

National Mulled Cider Day

Save the Koala Day Related: 18 must-have fall foliage spots September weekly observations National Waffle Week (September 4-10)

National Assisted Living Week (September 11-17)

Deaf Dog Awareness Week (September 18-24)

National Farm Animal Awareness Week (September 18-24)

Sea Otter Awareness Week (September 18-24)

National Rehab Awareness Week (September 19-25) September monthly observations baby safety month

Best breakfast month

Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Classical Music Month

Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15)

International Square Dance Month

National Chicken Month

National Honey Month

Month of subscription to the National Library card

National Papaya Month

National Personal Care Awareness Month

National Service Dog Month

National Yoga Awareness Month

National Mushroom Month

National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness Month

Prostate Health Month

Responsible Dog Ownership Month

Personal development month

Save the month of the koala

world candle month Then check out this awesome list of fall quotes!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://parade.com/living/september-holidays-observances The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos