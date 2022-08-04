Why Korean, Hollywood and South Indian remakes should be a big no for Bollywood-Opinion News, Firstpost





In 2022, we have seen many remakes of South Indian and Western films in Bollywood. Unfortunately, the majority of them failed to make it to the box office.

After the pandemic phase, we see Bollywood films struggling to find audiences at the box office. Unfortunately, in the last 7 months, we have only seen three blockbuster films in the form Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Jugjug Jeeyo do decent business. Analyzing the current scenario, it can be seen that the audience has become very selective and will only go to the theaters if the film has managed to arouse curiosity in them regardless of the banner, director big stars. In fact, remakes of Hollywood, South Indian and Korean films failed to achieve big box office numbers this year. Bring out the original content If you look at the four blockbuster movies of 2022, you’ll notice that those movies weren’t remakes, which clearly shows that audiences want to see original content. Majority of 2022 remakes including Bachchan Paandey (Tamil film remake Jigarthanda), Jersey (Telugu movie remake Jersey), Hit (remake of the Telugu film of the same name), Nikamma (Telugu movie remake middle class abbey) failed to perform at the box office. Earlier movies like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and rocky handsomewhich were remakes of Korean films, received negative reviews from audiences. No more language barrier All OTT platforms experienced a big boom during the pandemic phase. Meanwhile, every movie lover watched every South Indian, Hollywood and Korean cult movies using subtitles and dubbed versions on OTT apps. So now the audience is not willing to watch the same content in a different package or language.

Upcoming Remakes In the coming days of 2022, several Bollywood remakes are expected to release including Laal Singh Chaddha (taken from Forrest Gump), dobaaraa (taken from Mirage), Drishyam 2 (remake of the Malayalam film of the same name) and Circus (taken from Angoor). Well, it will be interesting to see how these films perform at the box office, as they feature some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

