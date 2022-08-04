Actor Joaquin Phoenix weighs in on Newfane Sanctuary cattle controversy | Local News





Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix comes to the defense of Tracy Murphy, owner of Asha Farm Sanctuary. In a statement released Thursday by a rep, Phoenix, who won the 2020 Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the title character The Joker, said authorities who arrested Murphy on robbery charges for detaining a heifer and steer who wandered onto his Coomer Road property in Newfane should have shown more compassion and mercy. To punish a woman so harshly for simply being kind to two people who wandered onto her property is staggering,” Phoenix said in a statement released by her social impact advisor, Michelle Cho. “There was an opportunity here. to show compassion and mercy. . To allow these peaceful creatures to remain without fear or anticipation of harm for the rest of their lives. Phoenix said he applauds Murphy for standing up in the name of animal liberation. “To have this merciful opportunity come across was such a disgrace,” Phoenix said. New York State Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Murphy, 59, on Tuesday after a dispute over ownership of the two cattle surfaced in mid-July. Police have charged Murphy with grand larceny in the third degree. She was returned to the Niagara County Jail for a centralized arraignment. Scott Gregson, the owner of the cattle held at the sanctuary who says the cow and steer belong to him, said he asked a few farmers to help retrieve his cattle with the help of the Niagara County SPCA . The cattle were then trucked to a location he declined to disclose for fear of their safety. Phoenix is ​​well known for its animal rights activism. During his acceptance speech for the 2021 Best Actor Oscar for the role of The Joker, Phoenix spoke about the exploitation of animals in farming, especially in the dairy industry. Two days later, he rescued a cow and her calf from a California slaughterhouse and brought them to an animal shelter.

