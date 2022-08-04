Padres Daily: Fantastic Evening; the walks of Soto; reunited feels good; Machado’s yoke eased

Hello,

The star of Petco Park last night was not Juan Soto or Josh Bell. It wasn’t Brandon Drury. It wasn’t Manny Machado.

These are the people who showed up to see these players. It was the vibe. It was the atmosphere, the energy, the noise.

If you consider that a bit of a drama you weren’t there to witness enough casualties in a rough two-thirds stadium when it seemed like the least important thing for many in the seats was what was going on field.

Last night, a Wednesday against the Rockies, the third-largest crowd of the season and the fourth-largest of the past seven seasons showed up to express their gratitude and share the excitement.

The 44,652 restless souls in attendance were the largest non-opening weekday crowd outside of the 45,389 that saw the Padres lose to the Giants on September 30, 2004. It was Petco Parks’ inaugural season home finale.

And given that 4,000 tickets were sold following Tuesday’s swap announcement for Soto and Bell, last night would almost certainly have beaten that 04 mark had the stadium’s capacity not been reduced by the renovations. of recent years which have increased the premium areas and decreased the fixed seats.

And it wasn’t just that people showed up last night. They showed up ready to make a fuss.

The Padres have been praising the atmosphere at their home games for a few years now, and some of them said last night was their best performance yet.

They definitely gave these boys a show and gave them an experience of what San Diego has been like for us for the past two years, Machado said. It was beautiful to see.

I wrote (here) about the boys everyone came to see. The story, which features some really cool KC Alfred footage, is about the buzz created by the early-arriving crowd and the heckling of the Padres’ five-inning first inning. But the story had to come halfway through the game due to printing deadlines, so I’ll share some more post-game quotes here.

It’s very cool, Soto said of the reception. It brings me a lot of emotions and it’s incredible. It was an amazing moment for me and how they encouraged me.

Petco Park might not have been the loudest when Drury hit his grand slam. But it could have been as strong as it ever was in the first innings of a game.

By this time, the zeal had grown for almost an hour.

I went there to stretch at 6:15 a.m. and the fans were going crazy, Drury said. I was there warming up and I was just pumped up and ready to go. It was definitely an amazing day. To have fans like that is pretty amazing. And we definitely feed on it.

Bob Melvin, who led the Aces from 2011 to last season and was used to crowds of 10,000 or 20,000 in a cavernous stadium, marveled at what happens at Petco Park most nights.

I mean, it was electric, he said. And our fans were in before the first pitch. I think those guys felt that too.

He predicted, it’s going to be like this. I mean, it’s really been all year. But when you bring in guys like that, it goes to a different level.

Melvin is probably right. Over the past two days, the Padres have sold more tickets for every remaining home game.

All of this got me thinking.

Send me reasons why Deal Deadline Acquisitions inspired or excited you. Tell me why this is important to you as a fan and San Diegan.

(Sometimes we all get a little wordy. Let’s work on that. Let’s keep it short. Also, you email me, that’s you giving me permission to use some or all of what you say in a future newsletter.)

It walks this way

We covered the first day of the Soto/Bell/Drury era.

Bryce Millers column on AJ Preller (here) has some pretty interesting anecdotes and quotes from Preller about getting the deal done for Soto and Bell.

My Game Story (here) talks about what was accomplished by an extended lineup and includes some interesting stats on recent offensive push and Mr. Second Half, Blake Snell.

Jeff Sanders’ diary (here) examines Drury’s career turnaround and provides an update on Fernando Tatis Jr’s next step.

Kirk Kenney shared some observations and insights as he roamed the stands and halls in his Scene and Heard (here). One interesting thing he noted was that the cheers during Sotos’ first round to the plate turned into boos when he walked. I only heard cheers in the press box.

Either way, people should get used to it.

Yes, Soto has 21 homers and won two Silver Slugger awards. But it works a lot. A lot. Before getting his first hit as Padre in the eighth inning to go 1 for 3, he also walked in the sixth inning.

Most games with multiple steps before turning 24, since at least 1901: Ted Williams: 111

Juan Soto: 106

Mel Ott: 92 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 4, 2022

Manny is not the only man

Machado has been by far the most consistent offensive performer for the Padres. And as the kids say, it’s not even close.

However, since returning from his nine-game hiatus with an ankle injury in mid-June, Machado was batting just 0.194/0.279/0.398 last night. It was 3 for 24 (.125) with runners in scoring position. He hit five home runs, the second most on the team during that span.

But he would never admit he was pressing the plate, even if it was as obvious as it has been recently with his chasing some throws he normally doesn’t and looking uncharacteristically defensive in many at -beats.

But last night, after going 3 for 4 with a brace and home run in his opener between Soto and Bell, Machado admitted it was a fresh start.

It gives me a break, that’s for sure, he says. We have a terrific group. You saw today. Simply extends our range in large.

second chances

When Padres director of international scouting Chris Kemp spoke to Sotos’ father after the trade on Tuesday, the elder Juan Jose Soto exclaimed, Somos familia.

We are a family.

It’s a meeting.

The Padres had made Soto their top priority to sign in 2015 before Preller asked Kemp to focus more on Cuban Yoan Moncada. There wasn’t enough money to sign either player, and Preller was one of many in the league who saw Moncada as the crown jewel of that international class.

Moncada ended up signing with the Red Sox after Soto had already agreed with the Nationals.

Preller, sitting next to Soto yesterday, remembered those times.

A genius told Chris Kemp that we should look for another Cuban prospect as number one and make Juan number two even though Chris had him as number one in the class, Preller said, turning to Soto. So seven years later, it cost us other good players. But welcome home.

Small bites

Last night was Melvins 1,407e career managerial win, moving him up Jimmy Dykes to 29th all-time. With four more wins, Melvin will overtake Hall of Famer Al Lopez, who led the Cleveland Indians (1951-56) and Chicago White Sox (57-65, 68-69).

The Padres haven’t swept any of their last 10 series and have never swept a five-game series. They can change both with a win today. The Padres have only played 12 five-game series and won only one (in 1971).

Blake Snell threw back-to-back quality starts for the first time this season and is 4-0 with a 2.56 ERA in six starts since July 1. In that streak, he has 49 strikeouts and 15 walks in 31 2/3 innings. He was 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA, 38 strikeouts and 19 walks in 35 1/3 innings in his first seven starts.

Jurickson Profars’ 15-game on-base streak has come to an end. He missed a game to tie his career high.

Trent Grisham went 1-for-4 with a double last night to extend his hitting streak to eight games, one short of the longest such streak by a Padres player this season. (Luc Voit, May 19-29.)

Jake Cronenworth hit his second home run in three games. He’s 5 for 9 with three walks in those three games.

Drury was not only the first player in Padres history to hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance with the team, he was the first player since at least 2000 to hit a grand slam in his first pitch with a new team after the start of the season. with another team.

I was among the many who referenced Slam Diego after the Drurys bombshell last night. But the fact is that this term is outdated. The Padres have just two Grand Slams this season, the other by Profar on April 10.

Melvin said the plan remains to play Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield at least occasionally upon his return.

Correction

I wrote yesterday that Grisham was the first Padres player to homer in three straight games this season. It was wrong. Obviously, it had happened too recently for me to notice. Profar hit a home run Saturday, Sunday and Monday. I just wrote about it. Hush.

Alright, that’s it for me. Speak to you tomorrow.