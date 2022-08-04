Why the HBO Max DC movie was canceled – The Hollywood Reporter

Tuesday, bat girl filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were in Morocco, where they had recently celebrated El Arbi’s wedding at a party attended by guests such as their bad boys for life starring Will Smith. Following the happy occasion, they received the stunning news that their upcoming DC movie bat girl would be shelved, though it’s deep in post-production ahead of a planned HBO Max arc. The filmmakers were reportedly notified shortly before the stories were released online.

“We are saddened and shocked by the news”, the filmmakers written in a statement Wednesday. “As directors, it is essential that our work is shown to the public, and although the film is far from finished, we want fans around the world to have the opportunity to see and embrace it for themselves. the final film. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.

bat girl fell victim to the new corporate strategy of the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, who opted to put the project on hold in order to reduce taxes on the film by $90 million, according to multiple sources. The Hollywood Reporter. The film had been greenlit for around $80 million under former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who also pitched several DC projects for HBO Max that would be budgeted more modestly than a DC theatrical offering. Its budget has increased to $90 million due to COVID-19 protocols.

Just a few months ago, bat girl was considered one of the most intriguing of DC’s upcoming films. It comes from the duo known as Adil & Bilall, which became a star product with bad boys for life (2020) and continued to generate excitement with well-received Disney+ episodes Ms. Marvel, released this summer. Even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has expressed interest in learning spoilers for the film. bat girl was also considered a win for representation, with Leslie Grace being the first Latina to present a DC Extended Universe film, transgender actress Ivory Aquino playing a supporting role, and Adil & Bilall bringing their unique experience as Moroccan filmmakers. Muslims and Belgians. Plus, Michael Keaton was back as Batman.

For a while, according to multiple sources, Warners considered pumping more money into bat girl to bolster it in a 2023 theatrical release. Another source plays down the idea that a theatrical upgrade was in serious contention, as from the script stage it was designed as a streaming play. Anyway, when a very early version of the movie test was shown, with temporary visual effects and a score, it got a score in the 60s and it’s believed to have been tested only once. Film producers and executives have long noted that test screenings are best used to determine whether audiences are engaged or disengaged during certain parts of the film, not as a final judgment on a film. For example, horror movies that end up doing well are known to have been tested in the 60s. Bat girl’the score of the test, which was for a director, is comparable to the scores of the first This (2017), which grossed $700.3 million worldwide, plus a first score for the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the gods. These two films were tested in the 60s.

bat girl felt more modest than, say, The Batman – who had a production budget nearly $100 million more than Bat girl’s — with Glasgow, Scotland replacing Gotham City. Warner’s management under Zaslav feared it wouldn’t provide the spectacle that DC audiences are used to. Yet her smaller feel was baked into her DNA, like bat girl was meant to be the first of a number of smaller DC movies.

This strategy has been reversed. In May, Zaslav killed a DC wonder twins film for HBO Max which was in pre-production, only a few weeks after Riverdaleis KJ Apa and 1883Isabel May had been cast in the lead roles. At some point, a source notes, it doesn’t make financial sense to spend $80 or $90 million on a streaming movie because it won’t necessarily attract more subscribers than, say, a 40 million movie. of dollars. (In an earnings release in April, HBO and its HBO Max streaming service had 76.8 million global subscribers combined.)

In the future, a streaming movie will be made for smaller numbers, “and if it’s for the cinema, it better feel theatrical,” notes a knowledgeable source.

The death of bat girl also hints at a diminished role for Keaton in the future. Dark Knight of the actor, who had not been seen since 1992 Return of Batman, positioned himself as akin to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – an elderly statesman who could appear in multiple films and offer advice. In bat girlhe would have been at the center of a splashy action sequence.

It is also a key part of the flashthe upcoming film starring embattled actor Ezra Miller due for release in June 2023. According to multiple sources, Keaton has also filmed a scene for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which test audiences found confusing, as it was unclear what Keaton’s Batman was doing in this universe. lost kingdom was supposed to open before the flash, which will explain Keaton’s return. But last week, Aquaman Star Jason Momoa revealed that Ben Affleck was filming a scene as Bruce Wayne, suggesting Keaton had been replaced by Affleck’s version of the character.

The bat girl The news comes ahead of Warner Bros.’ earnings call. Discovery on Thursday, with rumors circulating that Warner is considering moving the release dates of two of its upcoming films – Shazam! Fury of the gods (currently scheduled for December 21) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (currently set for March 17, 2023). On Wednesday, the studio revealed an October 2024 date for the Joker after, Joker: Folie a Deux.

Whereas bat girl was supposed to be a win for representation, the studio has another groundbreaking superhero project in the box. Just months after Grace was cast as Batgirl, Cobra Kai Star Xolo Maridueña joined the DC Universe as Blue Beetle – the fourth Latin actor in a DC film that year (Colombian American actress Sasha Calle had been cast as Supergirl in the flashand West Side Story star Rachel Zegler previously joined Shazam! Fury of the gods). blue beetle was originally developed for HBO Max before being upgraded for theatrical release in December. As soon as bat girl was shelved, a number of tweets circulated asking the studio to save blue beetle. Among those who liked these tweets? Angel Manuel Soto, the film’s director, points to the uncertainty facing Warner’s talent right now.

As for Adil & Bilall, the duo say they’re grateful for their time in the DC Universe, praising their cast, “especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with such passion, dedication and humanity.”

The directors added, “It has been a huge privilege and honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if only for a brief moment. Batgirl for life.

Kim Masters, Rebecca Sun and Borys Kit contributed to this story.