The movies left him ‘exhausted, frantic and paranoid’





Actor John Boyega attends the world premiere of Actor John Boyega attends the World Premiere of ‘Nope’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA. (Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images) Actor Jean Boyega revealed in a new interview that he was considering quitting acting as he propelled numerous projects in recent years. Boyega, known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars franchise, told Mens Health a number of back-to-back movies and stage roles left him exhausted, frantic and paranoid. Films, including a sequel to Pacific Rim and Star Wars: Episode VII, were part of a period where he had no free time, according to the magazine. You’re tired of your own dream, what you love, Boyega said. The actor, who described a break he took to recharge, told Mens Health his battery was an ambition. This battery power, however, caused Boyega to run out before. It’s tiring and stressful, and then you have to deal with the fact that you have to play eventually, Boyega said. Careers can wear you down in different ways, but the artistic way is unique. Boyega also weighed in on racist comments that Star Wars actor Moses Ingram, who is black, received after playing Reva in this year’s Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Boyega himself faced racism after playing Finn in Star Wars: Episode VII. He told GQ in 2020 that he was the only cast member to have his own unique experience of this franchise based on his race. No one else got the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, Black this and Black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper. No one else has had that experience, Boyega told the magazine. But yet, people are surprised that I am like this. It’s my frustration. Boyega told Mens Health that his experience helped bring racist attacks against Star Wars actors of color to the fore. He said Star Wars production company Lucasfilm will now make sure the actors are well supported if they come under fire. The story continues I’m glad I talked about everything at that time, he said of his willspeak up on the remarks that fans sent him. The actor also revealed that he received advice from Robert Downey Jr.who suggested he would find who he is in the film industry. It may be difficult, but you will come out of this with a solid identity. That’s literally what happened to me, Boyega said. This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated. Related…

