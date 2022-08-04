Valerie Bertinelli lists ranch-style home in Hollywood Hills





Valérie Bertinelli is cooking up a real estate deal!

The Food Network host, 62, has listed her Hollywood Hills home for $2.5million. Located on a famous stretch of mountain, the ranch-style home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Bertinelli originally bought the one-story home for $1.92 million, according to Dirt. The 2,500 square foot property offers stunning views of the San Fernando Valley and is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.

The SEO is currently owned by Renee Ogiens and Emilie Trebek of Compass.

“Valérie Bertinelli and her team have designed a real chef’s kitchen and superb living spaces. As seen on her Food Network show, Valérie’s home cookingpreparing and entertaining his family and friends is his joy!” says Ogiens.





Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography



Upon entering the house, a spacious living room provides ample space to relax. A unique fireplace sits in the center of the space, with brick detailing and a plant display to the rear.

On the other side of the fireplace are the dining table and the kitchen area. A quartz island sits in the center, providing plenty of space for preparing meals and dining.

Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography



The kitchen is also equipped with a butler’s pantry and stainless steel appliances, making it the perfect space for an avid cook.

Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography



Sliding glass doors in the master suite separate it from the impressive bathroom, which has an open shower and direct access to the outdoor pool. In the back yard there is also a fire pit and plenty of seating.





Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography



Bertinelli’s decision to put her home on the market follows a long divorce from her ex Tom Vitale. Recently, the Hot in Cleveland The actress requested a separate lawsuit regarding her prenup agreement after Vitale challenged its validity.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bertinelli filed a 13-page request to separate her marital status from financial issues when her ex-husband requested $50,000 a month in spousal support.

Vitale, who was married to Bertinelli for more than ten years, tried to block Bertinelli from receiving spousal support while challenging the validity of the prenup they both signed in 2010.





“Because of the challenges I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have trust issues that I’m sure that I’m going to have to pass,” Bertinelli said in a interview on the Today To display.

Before marrying Vitale, Bertinelli was married to the late rockstar Eddie Van Halen, who is the father of her son Wolfgang.

