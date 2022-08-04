Breeze Airways Launches Daily Service from Provo and San Bernardino to San Francisco International | New

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 4, 2022–

Breeze AirwaysAmerica’s newest and finest low-cost airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, launched service today from Provo, UT, which now serves as the carrier’s first West Coast base, and San Bernardino, Calif., where the airline had the honor of making its debut as the new airports’ first commercial service.

Breeze will operate daily nonstop flights from Provo (PVU) and San Bernardino (SBD) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), with fares starting at $39 one-way. In addition, the airline will offer one-stop/no-change BreezeThru service between Provo and San Bernardino, via SFO.

Today’s events mark three important milestones for Breeze as we launch service in Provo and San Bernardino, while opening our first West Coast base in Provo, near our Salt Lake City headquarters, said Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways. We also have the rare honor today of being the first-ever commercial airline to serve San Bernardino, marking a significant milestone for the airport and its community. We commend the government and airport officials who have helped achieve this goal and look forward to serving the residents of these cities.

Breeze currently employs more than 250 team members at its Salt Lake City headquarters and Provo base, and plans to hire another 180 in the coming year.

The Breezes business model, which focuses on providing fast, efficient and affordable air service between underserved city pairs, continued to expand its footprint across the United States using midsize aircraft , such as the A220-300. The airline does not charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure and offers other benefits such as free family seats and a la carte fares and upgrades, including premium seats.

By investing in vital airport infrastructure, Provo City has created economic opportunities rather than waiting for them. With Breeze Airways now operating daily nonstop flights to an international airport, our forward-looking vision has opened our community to the world, said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. Provo Airport is already establishing a niche for vacationers who value affordable, convenient travel without the hassle of layovers and connections.

What an incredible day for our Inland Empire community, the Airport and IVDA Commissions, our staff and our many partners, said Frank J. Navarro, Chairman of the SBD Commission and Mayor of nearby Colton. Today we begin a new chapter in the history and future possibilities of SBD, as we finally achieve our long-standing goal of providing safe, convenient and affordable air service options to our residents. On my behalf and on behalf of our stewards, thank you to the entire Breeze team for their partnerships, commitment and investment in our San Bernardino International Airport and all it serves and will continue to do for the traveling public.

We are very pleased to welcome two new Breeze destinations,” said Ivar C. Satero, SFO Airport Manager. With new service to Provo and the first-ever commercial service to San Bernardino, Breeze gives travelers what they value most more travel options at competitive prices. We wish Breeze continued success in San Francisco.

Additionally, Breeze announced a partnership with Brigham Young University Athletics to become the official airline of its hometown. The five-year agreement, in partnership with San Bernardino Airport, covers nearly all men’s and women’s athletics programs and home games and includes transportation of BYU teams to away games and other events.

We are thrilled to partner with Breeze Airways, said Casey Stauffer, BYU Associate Athletic Director for Corporate Sponsorship. As BYU Athletics continues to prepare for Big 12 Conference membership, we are grateful to have great business partners with us. It’s especially exciting to partner with companies run by former Cougar student-athletes, like Tom and Breeze Airways. We look forward to great years ahead.

As a former BYU baseball player, I know how passionate the Provo community is about BYU athletics, Doxey said. Breeze is very proud to be the Official Airline of BYU Athletics and to support this incredible program as it transitions to the Big 12, while building brand affinity and awareness for Breeze by tapping into its powerful base of fans.

Breeze will add more destinations from Provo this year, including nonstop service to Las Vegas, starting October 5, and to Los Angeles, starting November 2.

