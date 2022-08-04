Bollywood roundup: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and many more…

Alia Bhatt lookalike Celesti’s look helped her ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’ bag

Mumbai– Debutante Celesti Bairagey made her big screen breakthrough with the upcoming show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’ after one of her videos went viral on social media.

Hailing from Assam, Celesti, who has over 400,000 Instagram followers, recreated a scene from Alia’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She has been compared to the actress for her uncanny resemblance.

The 23-year-old Assamese actress said: “Initially, there was no direct communication to approach me. My social media account is managed by a third party. So a casting agency contacted this body, and they gave me their offer, they gave me a script and I called the creative team to get the essence of the character.

She said that for the first time to shoot for this show, she left her hometown.

“I recorded and sent them my monologue as a self-test. After a few days I received a call saying I had been selected for the screen test. This is my first time leaving Assam. This is a very big opportunity for me, and I am extremely grateful and excited to be part of ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’.

The daily soap opera is about a young girl Rajjo, who wants to be an athlete and Arjun motivates her to pursue her dream.

“Udti Ka Naam Rajjo” is set to premiere from August 22 on Star Plus.

Kareena is perfect, says perfectionist Aamir Khan

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, affectionately known as Mr. Perfectionist, has praised his ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and called the diva ‘perfect’ on chat show ‘Koffee With Karan” Season 7.

In an all-new segment, trolling actors, the show’s latest episode saw Aamir and Kareena asking each other candid questions exploring their unknown side.

Aamir shared a slice of his experience working with the actor with Kareena.

“He has a weakness for perfection. It’s not bad, but if he feels it has to be a certain way, it has to be just that. Until this perfection is reached, we are not finished. This extra focus on achieving that perfection can be a bit boring at times,” she said.

Aamir revealed that he never stopped appreciating things that were already perfect, like Kareena.

“I’m a perfectionist, but she’s perfect,” the star shared with a big smile.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 7 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar on his sister Alka: She is much better than me

New Delhi- As his movie “Raksha Bandhan” is about to hit the screens, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a candid conversation talked about his sister Alka Bhatia. He isn’t shy about accepting the fact that “sisters are the best” and said his brother was much better than him, even as a person.

Known for not talking much about his personal life, Akshay in a chat with IANS talked about what a brother-sister relationship means to him personally.

“It’s an incredible bond. Your sister is your best friend. You can keep your head on his shoulders and share everything. She is always there for you. I rarely heard that the sister was not there for her brother. Sometimes you hear that the brother is not there, but I never heard that the sister was not there.

“There is no one who can love you more than your sister.”

Speaking about his own sister with a heart full of love and joy, Akshay said, “Sisters are the best and I agree because when I see my own house, I would say my sister is much better than me as a person too.”

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is set to be released on the day of Rakhi celebrations on August 11. Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi festival is celebrated between brothers and sisters.

The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is all about that!

Akshay says, “This movie is that you can identify this character and what’s going on with the character and the movie with your own personal life. So the identification of this whole movie is very strong because everybody has siblings otherwise they have cousins ​​and so I like to say just one thing that this movie is the best movie of my career. I saw the movie so my expectations with the movie…”

The comedy-drama also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

Akshay shared that he doesn’t know how the film will fare at the box office, but he’s sure it will leave an imprint on the minds of audiences.

“I don’t know what the business will be like, but this movie is going to appeal to a lot of people’s personal and family lives and a lot of changes are going to happen. I said the same thing when I did ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ So a lot of changes happened with toilets and then there was ‘Padman’ It became an open topic to talk about sanitary napkins, which is an important aspect.

13 years after ‘3 Idiots’, Aamir Khan will return to IIM Bangalore

Mumbai– Thirteen years after the release of his blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who shot for the film at IIM Bangalore, will be seen revisiting the institution once again.

Aamir was invited for a special talk at IIM’s annual Vista International Summit. He will interact with the students and talk about “facets of management in movies and life”.

Along with Aamir, several other proclaimed Indian names will join the special conference at the annual IIM Vista International Summit in Bangalore. The names include filmmaker Advait Chandan, actress Mona Singh, actor Naga Chaitanya, Peyush Bansal CEO and co-founder of Lenskart, Anil Agrawal President of Vedanta and Punit Renjen Global CEO, Deloitte.

Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which will hit the screen on August 11. (IANS)