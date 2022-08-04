Dear Hollywood,

Please start doing things in Kansas now.

Last week, 1,000 showsrunners, oddly divided into gender groups, has sent letters to top Hollywood executives demanding that specific protections be put in place for film and television production workers in states with draconian abortion laws. States including, but not limited to, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia, which for years have steadfastly courted Hollywood production with deep tax incentives.

Kansas does not currently offer such grants. What he does have, however, is a state amendment protecting the reproductive rights of women and a population that just voted overwhelmingly, in the perilous aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, for keep this amendment in place.

Various studios have pledged to cover the expenses of employees who have to travel in order to procure a safe and legal abortion, and that’s fine (although it raises serious privacy and logistical issues). But if studios really want to protect female cast and crew (or just support laws that treat women as human beings), and also need a place to film that feels like Central America, why not not choose, you know, Central America.

Despite The Wizard of Oz, Hollywood has ignored Kansas in a way that borders on insult. No director has attempted to do for the state what, say, Alexander Payne (and Bruce Springsteen, sort of) did for Nebraska or what the Coen brothers did for Minnesota.

(To be fair, though they might slip in the pool or pen in the spit, Kansans don’t have the kind of instant geolocation accent that Minnesotans have.)

Even under the reign of streaming, there haven’t been many movies or TV shows filmed in the Sunflower State. Amy Poehler has just announced that she will be filming her new unscripted show The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning in Kansas Citywhere queer look seasons 3 and 4. (To be clear, KC straddles Kansas and Missouri, and Missouri recently banned abortion, even for rape and incest.) But the latest big feature set in Kansas just might being a Man of Steel. And it was filmed in Canada.

Which is almost always the case with Kansas; even stories set specifically in the state end up being shot elsewhere.

I’m Watching You, Somebody Somewhere, an HBO comedy set in Kansas but shot in Illinoisand you, The Good Lord Bird, a Showtime limited series that revolves around the border war in Kansas but was filmed in Virginia.

It’s probably not fair to single them out (I love you someone somewhere!), since the Kansans have been snubbed by the industry for years.

Ironically, weren’t in Kansas anymore is perhaps the most famous phrase the state’s name is featured in, but The Wizard of Oz was shot entirely on a Culver City soundstage. Although the 1967 film adaptation of that other Kansas-centric masterpiece, Truman Capotes In Cold Blood, used Kansas for Kansas, the 1996 miniseries was filmed in Canada, as did Bennett Millers 2005 Soft top.

As for Smallville, the CW’s signature series about a teenage Superman living in Kansas? Shot in British Columbia, Canada.

Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, no longer in Kansas (because it was filmed in Culver City). (Classic Turner Movies)

The 2009 adaptation of Thomas Franks 2004 bestseller Whats the Matter With Kansas? How Conservatives Won America’s Heart was filmed in Kansas. But then it was a documentary. About Kansas. (And maybe we could use a sequel in light of recent events.)

Many factors come into play when deciding where a particular movie or series should be shot. Money is one of the most important (hence the tax incentives), but so are infrastructure sound stages, a trained local workforce, accommodation for actors and the team and the variety of the landscape.

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently reminded the entertainment industry that there is no better place than home, but with the exception of tax incentives, Kansas also has all of those things and a lower cost of living.

In addition, its constitution grants women full autonomy over their own bodies. No pesky, invasive expense reports to file! Imagine the savings.

A few years ago, when Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the Fetal Heart Rate Act into law, I wrote an article suggesting well, OK, demanding Hollywood out of Georgia. Right away. In response, many Georgian women, inside and outside the film industry, told me that I was only making things worse, that a boycott would mostly hurt the very women I hoped to protect. I know not to argue with Georgian women, and I know Hollywood too; Ultimately, protest letters from angry creatives may make headlines, but money is still the loudest voice in any room.

So, it’s not me saying, boycott these states with laws that reduce women to state-controlled incubators, because what’s the point? These states are literally paying Hollywood to stay there. And while on some level it seems morally bankrupt and generally, you know, raw, the flourishing of local film and television industries in places like Atlanta, Austin, Texas and New Orleans has been a beautiful thing. (And proof that the best way to get a trained local workforce is to stick around long enough to train people.)

And who knows? Perhaps these local communities will help their states do what Kansas just did: preserve or restore a woman’s right to control her own body.

So I’m not saying anything about Georgia or Texas or Louisiana. All I’m saying is why not take a look at Kansas? Everything is much cheaper than in LA and that should help the results.

More importantly, if you’re going to bring dollars to local businesses and raise the prestige of certain areas, why not do it in a state where you don’t need to apply for special protection for women of childbearing age?

Why not do it in a state that just told the Supreme Court, do what you want; abortion is legal in Kansas. A state that may have paved the way for all those states with trigger laws and institutionalized misogyny (starting perhaps with Missouri).

Instead of bringing women in and out of states that don’t consider them equal citizens, you could tell stories about Kansas, Kansas.

What you sacrifice in tax subsidies, you will get back in reproductive rights.

And if that’s not enough incentive, well, the barbecue is pretty awesome.