Raksha Bandhan and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh must cut their salaries





It hasn’t really been a great year for Bollywood in terms of box office success. While Southern cinema has done wonders in theaters with films like RRR, Pushpaand KGF: Chapter 2 earning applause from fans and critics, Bollywood has relatively not done well at all. According to some information, with the exception of Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2movies like Akshay Kumar Samrat PrithvirajRanbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey didn’t get the returns they were hoping for.

T-series With films receiving no money in return, there have been calls for Bollywood stars to lower their fees. It was reported that Akshay Kumar charged a sum of Rs 130 crore for his upcoming Cinderella movie while Ranbir earns around Rs 75 crore for the upcoming movie. Animal.

Instagram/Akshay Kumar Now, according to reports, many trade pundits have weighed in on what exactly they think, and whether Bollywood stars should cut their salaries. Akshaye Rathi, a film exhibitor, talked about all this. “The time to reevaluate is not now, the time to do it was more than five to seven years ago. And it is something that is long overdue for the simple reason that at the end of account, the filmmakers depend on the face of the star to recoup the money invested in the film is very ambitious.” We have enough examples where actors earn unbalanced profit while producer roughly earns money, distributors and exhibitors suffer losses. It is therefore necessary to reassess. This will continue to happen if these types of heinous salaries are paid to actors. Nothing justifies the salary when a Kartik Aaryan movie does better than these superstars, nothing justifies The Kashmir Files doing better than movies featuring big stars,” Rathi said. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan also talked about big stars charging huge sums.

Instagram/Kartik Aaryan Digital and satellite rights ek actor ke naam pe, director-producer, inke pure team ke naam pe, film bikhti hai. Agar woh price zyada mil raha hai uss time, toh sabka utna price rise hona normal hai. Agar nahi ho raha hai, toh usko utna hi kam rakho. Lekin, uss film pe pressure nahi aana chahiye, jab aap uss film ko bana rahe ho. Main uss baat mein believe karta hoon (A movie’s digital and satellite rights are sold based on the name of an actor, producer, director and crew. If there is a hike in there, it’s obviously normal that it will cause everyone’s price to go up, however, if there isn’t, we have to keep that in mind. Anyway, I think that none of this should put extra pressure on a movie. And I strongly believe in that). Agar uss film ka already on the table ek kamayi ho rahi hai and it’s because of your previous success combined with the success of the director, producer or anyone related to the film, toh agar sabka uske wajah se bhalayi ho raha hai toh usmein koi burayi nahi. But galat tabh ho jaata hai jab film pe pressure aata hai. Jab’s numbers correspond to nahi karte hai, so that’s where you’re wrong. I think you have to find the right balance. Itna bhi hike na ho jaye ki unreal lage (If the film is able to earn a certain amount on the table, perhaps due to the combined success rate of the director, producer and everyone connected with the film, then it obviously going to benefit everyone and there’s nothing wrong with that. However, the problem is when it adds pressure and when the numbers don’t match. You have to strike a balance because you don’t want the hike seems unreal). Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada and Captain India. Source: IndiaToday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/113918-raksha-bandhan-bollywood-akshay-kumar-ranbir-kapoor-ranveer-singh-reduce-salaries.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos