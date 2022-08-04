Entertainment
The actor who played Meredith Blake in ‘The Parent Trap’ is here for all your viral takes
More than two decades after “The Parent Trap” debuted, villainous character Meredith Clarke is getting a redemption arc, thanks to TikTok.
And actress Elaine Hendrix, who played the near-stepmother to twins Annie and Hallie (played by Lindsay Lohan) in the 1998 film, is here for it.
TikTok users love Meredith Clarke, and I love them, Hendrix said in a recent phone interview.
In the film, Meredith is the young, handsome, gold-digging fiancé of Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid), who is Annie and Hallie’s father. The twin sisters were separated at birth, but reunite years later at a summer camp. There, they hatch a plan to reconcile their parents’ relationship…by sabotaging Meredith’s engagement to their father.
For those who grew up with the movie, Meredith wasn’t the character to look for. At one point, the twins go camping with her and their father and play pranks on her all the time. Most people laugh with the twins’ shenanigans, rather than sympathize with the seemingly evil stepmother-to-be.
Now, however, those nostalgic for the film and those seeing it for the first time have a new version: #justiceformeredithblake.
In honor of the film’s 24th anniversary, Hendrix took the opportunity to re-evaluate his iconic character in a viral TikTok video posted on July 29, which has since garnered more than 1.6 million viewers.
In the video, Hendrix can be seen pouring a glass of Parkers, the wine featured in the film, against the backdrop of Adele’s single, Easy on Me.
An on-screen caption begins: It’s a 10…but he had twins he secretly separated at birth when he broke up with their mother and didn’t tell you about it until the twins discover each other at camp and swap places to try to get their parents back together.
The video goes on to describe the twins’ antics, including putting rocks in Meredith’s backpack and mixing sugar water with her mosquito repellent.
Hendrix said she was inspired by the latest TikTok trend, the Hes a 10 meme, which rates lovers on a scale of 1 to 10 based on their attractiveness before exhibiting a negative or positive trait that could affect their score.
I don’t make videos too often, but I really enjoy making them, and I’ve tried to take on different challenges or all the trends and just try to put my own spin on it, she said. That’s what I did with this one.
Many commenters expressed sympathy for Meredith, with one user writing: I hope Meredith Blake married a handsome billionaire who treated her like a queen.
Hendrix said she was there for the love of the fans.
I am surprised. I am honored. I’m thrilled, Hendrix said. “There are several generations who have embraced the film and Meredith Blake, and it’s wonderful.”
She particularly appreciates the reaction of the Gen-Zers, who were exposed to the film years after its release.
This movie makes me feel like I’m one of them,” Hendrix said of the younger generation. I appreciate that because I’m constantly researching and learning, and it keeps me young and beautiful, which isn’t a crime, you know.
And while Hendrix acknowledged the criticism against the twins’ parents for separating them, Hendrix said she made the video joking and viewers shouldn’t read too deeply into the character dynamic.
“In a Disney movie, there’s the good guy and the bad guy,” Hendrix explained. “Meredith, for all intents and purposes, is the villain. She’s the obstacle, she’s the conflict in this movie, and you need her.”
Wicked or not, Hendrix, on behalf of Meredith, told fans, “I love you.” But to his detractors? “I’m sending you to Switzerland!”
