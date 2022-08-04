Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump Laal Singh Chaddha faces boycott calls





NEW DELHI – A Bollywood remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, is facing calls for a boycott. The next film, which will be released on August 11, has been in the works for years and is highly anticipated. It features Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the lead role made iconic by Tom Hanks, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of a slow-witted, endearing man who unwittingly influenced historical events. However, Khan has come under fire on social media for a remark he made in 2015 about feeling unsafe in India. Calls to boycott the film, with the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChadda, were trending on Twitter as its release date approached. Khan, 57, addressed the backlash, telling the Press Trust Of India earlier this week: “I really love the country. That’s who I am. It’s kind of unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that’s not the case, so please don’t boycott my movies, please watch my movies.” Other critics on social media pointed to his 2014 hit, PK, about an alien who landed on Earth on a search mission. There was controversy over some scenes in the film which allegedly hurt religious feelings and pro-Hindu activists had vandalized some cinemas showing the film. Still others said that PK’s wide-eyed, innocent protagonist looked too much like Laal Singh Chaddha, calling Khan unoriginal. The remake’s plot, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, will feature some notable changes from the Oscar-winning film, such as the weaving in of key chapters from India’s history. Unlike the original, there will be no sex scenes in the reboot. “Laal Singh Chaddha is mainly inspired by the original, Forrest Gump. However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had some adult scenes, we did not take them in our film We want people to watch our movie with their whole family,” Khan said in an interview with Bollywood entertainment site Koimoi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/life/entertainment/bollywood-remake-of-forrest-gump-laal-singh-chaddha-faces-calls-for-boycott The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos