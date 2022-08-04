Entertainment
All MultiVersus Voice Actors: Full Character Cast
If you’re playing MultiVersus and wondering who Arya Stark and Shaggy are voiced by, here’s a full breakdown of the cast and their associated actors.
The characters featured in MultiVersus come from various franchises associated with Warner Bros, and there are plenty of familiar faces, from Tom & Jerry to Batman, and more.
Despite some similarities to Smash Bros, the competitive nature of this platform brawler proved incredibly popular. In case you’re wondering how the game plays, our MultiVersus review has everything you need to know.
Currently, the game already has over 15 characters, so let’s take a look at all of the actors who voice these legendary characters within MultiVersus.
Contents
- All MultiVersus voice actors
All MultiVersus Voice Actors: Full Cast
Currently, MultiVersus has a total of 19 characters available to jump into a match, but with more characters like Rick and Morty on the way, we’ll be adding to the roster with each character’s voice actors as they arrive in the game.
Batman: Kevin Conroy
Kevin Conroy has voiced Batman on several occasions.
The man behind Batman’s vocalization is none other than Kevin Conroy himself.
This American actor has voiced Batman many times, including on Warner Bros.’ 1990s Batman: The Animated Series TV series. Other than that, he even voiced Batman in the Arkham video game series before returning to voice him in MultiVersus.
Superman: George Newbern
George Newbern even voiced Sephiroth in Final Fantasy.
In MultiVersus, George Newbern took over the role of voicing Superman.
In the past, he has voiced Clark Kent on several occasions, including in Injustice: Gods Among Us, DC Universe Online, and Injustice 2.
Wonder Woman: Abby Trot
Abby Trott also voiced Gwen in League of Legends.
This American singer lent her voice to making Wonder Woman a force to be reckoned with in MultiVersus.
In addition to voicing this character in MultiVersus, she has had various roles in the video game industry, voicing X in Nier: Automata and characters in Tales of Berseria, League of Legends, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more.
Harley Quinn: Tara Strong
Tara Strong has lent her voice to several comic book projects.
Tara Strong, the Canadian-American actress, voices Harley Quinn in MultiVersus. This well-known voice actress has lent her voice to a whole host of popular anime characters, including Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls and Raven in Teen Titans, among others.
Shaggy: Matthieu Lillard
Shaggy is a part of almost every 90s childhood.
Matthew Lillard needs no introduction. This legendary American actor has been the face and voice of Shaggy in Scooby-Doo since 2002.
As well as lending his voice to the cartoon series in the past, he’s even starred in the live-action iteration of the classic show Great Danes as Shaggy Rogers himself.
Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry: Eric Bauza
Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry are two of the most classic cartoons of all time.
Eric Bauza is the only actor to voice multiple characters in MultiVersus so far, voicing Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry, characters that probably brightened the childhoods of children around the world born in the 90s.
Prior to being part of MultiVersus, Eric voiced for several popular projects like Ben 10, Lego Star Wars, Transformers, Kung Fu Panda, and more.
Arya Stark: Maisie Williams
Arya Stark is one of the main characters of Game of Thrones.
After having embodied the famous character of Game of Thrones on the screen, the English actor Maisie Williams has also lent his voice to the animated avatar of Aryas in MultiVersus.
As of this writing, this marks Maisies’ first entry into the world of video game voice acting.
Finn the Human: Jeremy Shada
Jeremy Shada has voiced Finn the Human on several occasions.
Much like Kevin Conroy and Batman, Jeremy Shada and Finn the Human are one. This American actor has voiced the Adventure Time character since it first appeared on our screens.
Since then, he has lent his voice to the character on several occasions, notably for television and video games.
Jake the Dog: John DiMaggio
John DiMaggio has been in the gaming industry for over 20 years.
In MultiVersus, Jake the Dog is voiced by none other than John DiMaggio. This American voice actor’s portfolio is huge, having been part of some massive video game franchises like Gears of War, Destiny, Halo Wars, Hearthstone, and Crash Bandicoot.
Steven Universe: Daniel Di Venere
Steven Universe ran for six seasons in total.
In MultiVersus, Steven Universe is voiced by Daniel DiVenere. This American actor began his acting career at the age of eight. Before lending his voice to acting, he landed several roles on popular shows like Aussie Girl, The Loud House, and more.
Garnet: Estelle
Garnet is one of the main characters in Steven Universe.
Estelle Fanta Swaray, better known as Estelle, voices Garnet in the game. Returning as Garnet for MultiVersus, she also voiced the character in the TV series and video game Steven Universe.
Reindog: Andrew Frankel
Reindog comes from a world called Zanifeer.
Andrew Frankel is the man behind the voice of Reindog, an original MultiVersus character. He is from California and this title marks his first entry into the video game industry.
Tazmanian Devil: Jim Cummings
Tazmanian Devil is a popular Looney Tunes character.
In MultiVersus, The Tazmanian Devil is voiced by Jim Cummings. The American actor has also voiced classic characters like Winnie the Pooh, Pete from Mickey Mouse, and more.
Iron Giant: Jonathan Lipow
Jonathan Lipow has voiced several characters from different television series.
Iron Giant’s voice actor in MultiVersus is none other than Jonathan Lipow. This American voice actor has also played famous roles like Woody in Robot Chicken, Wrecking Ball in Overwatch, Monsieur Mallah in Doom Patrol, and more.
Velma DinkleyKate Micucci
After Shaggy, Velma is another iconic Scooby-Doo character.
Hailing from New Jersey, Velma is voiced by Kare Micucci in MultiVersuse. She also specializes in comedy and music.
If you think you’ve seen it somewhere, you’re absolutely right! It was she who interpreted the character of Lucy in The Big Bang Theory.
Uncle ShagworthyDaniel Ross
Uncle Shagworthy is a jewelry dealer at Scooby-Doo.
Daniel Ross is the voice actor for Uncle Shagworthy, an additional skin for Shaggy in MultiVersus. Some games from his previous work portfolio include StarCraft, Transformers, Star Trek Online, and more.
Cake: Roz Ryan
Cake is a character from Adventure Time.
Roz Ryan is the voice actor for Cakes in MultiVersus. Prior to being part of this game, she voiced several characters from popular TV shows such as Teen Titans Go!, Hercules, Mickey Mouse, etc.
LeBron James: John Eric Bentley
LeBron James is an American professional basketball player.
John Eric Bentley is the voice actor for legendary basketball player LeBron James in MultiVersus. He is also known for voicing famous characters like Nick Fury in Marvel Future Revolution, John Bentley in The Last of Us Part 2, and Tyrone Henry in Resident Evil: Resistance.
So, here is the complete list of all the voice actors representing different characters in MultiVersus.
