Shakespeare on the Common shakes things up





As the saying goes, the whole world is a stage. If you're looking for drama this week, Jared Bowen, GBH's Executive Arts Editor, has you covered. He joined the morning edition team to speak through three local productions. A lot of noise for nothing

Presented by the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company on Boston Common and free to the public, through August 7 The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company brings Shakespeare’s romantic comedy into the 20th century. Directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian, this production takes us back to the 1990s. The plot revolves around two couples who publicly declare their contempt for each other but end up falling in love. These charged romances heat up in an America where soldiers return home from the Gulf War and pop culture is saturated with technicolor clothing and lots of gold, as hip-hop and grunge shape the soundscape. . Jared Bowen says, “Even the musical transitions between scenes on this show have that 1990 sitcom element.” As society around this time became more open to gender and sexual fluidity, it was still dangerous to come out. This is why Sandberg-Zakian decided to cast Beatrice and Benedick as a same-sex couple in this case, they are two women in love. “That’s what I love about the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company,” says Bowen. “They always give us a new interpretation of Shakespeare.” Wedding scene, much ado about nothing Nile Scott Studios/Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Presented by Company One Theatre, on stage at The Strand theater until August 13, pay what you want. Francisca Da Silveira’s play “Can I touch her?” is a hyper-local production with universal themes. Da Silveira is a local playwright, whose protagonist Shay Solomon is a business owner, single mother and community leader invested in Roxbury and Dorchester. “It’s a very layered show,” Bowen says. “There’s a lot going on in this tight production.” The plot revolves around Solomon, who works to secure a loan for her beauty supply store, and in doing so, she sees how her bank is advancing gentrification in her neighborhood. Through Solomon’s beauty supply store, the play also explores the politics of black hair by examining a question that many black women face, such as “can I touch your hair?” Bowen says, “I find it very moving. It’s also a very hilarious piece.” Schanaya Barrows, Chris Everett, Jada Saintlous in “Can I Touch It?” Christian Ruiz / One Theater Company Great Horizons

On view at Gloucester Stage Company until August 21 The Bess Wohls Tony Award-nominated play “Grand Horizons” is set in an elderly community with a focus on Bill and Nancy, a couple married for 50 years. Bowen says it’s a piece that asks all kinds of questions. “It’s a great comedy about what marriage means. Does it mean love? And when does that change?” Bowen says that in addition to great writing, the lead actors bring great chemistry to the game. The couple on stage are played by Paula Plum and Richard Snee, a married couple in real life. “They have beautiful, masterful comedic timing and there’s so much to enjoy and delight in this show,” Bowen said. Richard Snee and Paula Plum in Grand Horizons Jason Grow / Gloucester Stadium

