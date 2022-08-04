6 Times Bollywood Tried The Sci-Fi Genre With Lesser Known Movies ‘Jaane Hoga Kya’, ‘Alag’





Science fiction or Sci-fi is a genre that Bollywood has rarely succeeded in. In fact, it’s a genre that hasn’t been attempted much in over 100 years of Indian cinematic history. And even films that have been attempted in the genre have often suffered from poor special effects & VFX. One of the most popular science fiction movies in Bollywood is Hrithik Roshan & Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya which spawned a number of sequels in the superhero genre, krish & Krish 3. Although there are science fiction films known as Koï Mil Gaya, Attack: first partAa Dekhen Zara, Mr. X & Baar Baar Dekho Here is an overview of 6 lesser known films in the genre: Jaane Hoga Kya (2006)

P.K. Arts With Aftab Shivdasani, Bipasha Basu, Preeti Jhangiani, Rahul Dev & Paresh Rawal, Jaane Hoga Kya is directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla. The film is about a scientist whose plan to create a human clone goes awry when his own clone goes on a killing spree. Alag (2006)

Subi Samuel Films Pvt. ltd. With Akshay Kapoor and Dia Mirza, Alag is helmed by Ashu Trikha. The film is about a man with a superhuman condition who is kidnapped by a scientist who wants to control his mind. Shree (2013)

Ciemme Entertainment Directed by Rajesh Bachchani, Shree stars Hussain Kuwajerwala in the lead role along with Anjali Patel, Shivani Taksale and KC Shankar. The film is about a science experiment gone wrong and features time travel. Chand By Chadayee (1967)

Cauvery Productions With Dara Singh, Anwar Hussain and Padma Khanna, Chand By Chadayee Where trip to the moon is helmed by TP Sundaram. The film tells the story of an astronaut and his associate who clash with beings from other planets after landing on the moon. Elaine (1971)

Red Chilli Entertainment With Vinod Mehra, Rekha & Vinod Khanna, Elaine talks about an atomic ring that can make a human invisible. The film is directed by K Ramanlal. shikari (1963)

Eagle Movies With Ajit, Helen, Ragini, Madan Puri and KN Singh, shikari is about a mad scientist who wants to experiment on humans and turn them into apes. The film was quite popular at the time of its release and its songs are still very popular today, especially Tumko Piya Dil Diya.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/113916-lesser-known-sci-fi-bollywood-films-jaane-hoga-kya-alag-shree-chand-par-chadayee.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos