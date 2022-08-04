California Governor Newsom calls on Hollywood to stop filming in conservative Georgia, Oklahoma after abortion ruling

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has called on the Hollywood film industry to bring displaced production back to Oklahoma and Georgia amid pandemic shutdowns and rising crime, criticizing Republican-controlled states over policies against the abortion in a new announcement published in Variety.

The full-page spread, paid for by the Newsom campaign, is titled: “Hollywood: Your Values, Your Choice.”

“California is the best place in America to create. For 100 years, we’ve been home to storytelling and storytelling. Together, we’ve built a creative community that includes actors, crews, artisans, infrastructure and a unparalleled technology. Strong tax credits and other incentives. The best culture,” the ad says. “Most importantly, we share your values. So now it’s time to choose.

“Over the past few years, state legislatures like Georgia and Oklahoma have waged a cruel assault on essential rights,” wrote Newsom, who quietly reflects on a 2024 presidential election. of the Supreme Court’s abhorrent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, these same states are moving quickly to deny reproductive freedoms.”

NEW SAN FRANCISCO DA GOES AFTER SCHOOL-SIDE FENTANYL DEALERS, TO REVOKE CHESA BOUDIN-ERA DRUG PLEAD OFFERS

It comes as Newsom also announced on Wednesday his support for a bill to invest $1.65 billion in California’s film and television tax credit program to extend it for another five years, until ‘ in 2030. This program allocates $330 million per year in tax credits for the industry. .

“As other states roll back people’s rights, California will continue to protect fundamental freedoms for all and welcome businesses that stand up for their employees,” Newsom said in a statement. “Extending this program will help ensure that California’s world-class entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

Meanwhile, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp previously announced on Monday that film and television production generated $4.4 billion in the state this fiscal year.

Four of the top six spots for the highest-grossing domestic films were filmed in Georgia: “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Black Panther,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Kemp noted that streaming and limited series continue to pick Georgia for hit programming, including season four of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which hit a Nielsen streaming record in July for its more than $7 billion. minutes of viewing time in the first semester. of the season. That and Netflix’s Georgia-focused hit “Ozark” each earned 13 Primetime Emmy nominations in July. Emmy mentions also came for HBO Maxs “The Staircase”, Disney+’s “Loki” and FXs “Atlanta”, among others, totaling 46 nominations for in-state productions.

“When the pandemic hit, we worked hard in Georgia to communicate with our partners in the Georgian film, television and streaming industries,” Kemp said in a statement. “Together, we have forged a safe and proper path for the film industry to get back to business and deliver Georgia Made productions to eager consumers around the world, even as some states have continued to remain closed and stifle the industry back to normal.”

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt reacted to Newsom’s announcement in a tongue-in-cheek statement, saying he was “pleased to name Gavin Newsom Oklahomas Economic Developer of the Year Award in 2021, and I’m pleased to see him run for two years in a row,” according to a statement reported by The New York Times.

“Instead of attacking strong conservative leadership in red states like Oklahoma, perhaps Gavin Newsom should focus on fighting his state’s income tax, which is the highest in the nation. out of control energy costs, endless violent crime, people injecting drugs on the streets, chronic homelessness, high cost of living, traffic jams and blackouts,” the door added. – Stitt’s word in a statement to Fox News Digital: “If he needs guidance on how to run a state, he should call Governor Stitt.”

In Variety’s announcement, Newsom argues that conservative states such as Georgia and Oklahoma are launching attacks that “do not happen in secret,” but are instead carried out “unapologetically and with the intent to cause harm.” pain in the communities they target, many of which are critical to the success of your industry.”

“Now more than ever, you have a responsibility to reflect on your values ​​and those of your employees when doing business in these states,” the ad reads. “California is the state of the free.”

Newsom touts California as guaranteeing the freedom to “tell your stories,” access health care including abortions, “love who you love, and ensure your LGBTQ friends, family, and co-workers can be proudly who they are.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ad says California offers freedom “from repressive state governments who want to tell you what to believe and threaten you with crimes if you don’t toe their line.”

“So to those who have the power to decide where to film, where to hire, where to open new offices, we in California say, walk like this,” he says. “Choose freedom. Choose creativity. Choose California.”