Weekend entertainment begins with Brett Eldredge – Business Journal Daily





YOUNGSTOWN The music video for Brett Eldedges’ new single, Songs About You, is hard to forget. This is because its theme plays on the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The visuals refer to forgetting the theme of the songs. In this case, with the help of futuristic science. In case you forgot, the country music star returns to Youngstown tonight for a gig at the ampdowntown. Nate Smith will open the show. Tickets are available at the door. Songs About You is the title track from the latest album by Eldedges, which has already produced the single Holy Water and is receiving strong reviews. PEOPLE described it as a necklace of twelve jewels, each with its own sparkle, from the unbridled joy of the first track, Cant Keep Up, to the achingly sweet sadness of the last track, Where the Light Meets the Sea. Billboard agreed, saying Sonically the album removes anything that might distract from the project’s vocals and lyrics, which find Eldredge not only delving into themes of love and heartbreak, but sanity as well. Here’s a look at what else is happening this weekend in local entertainment: The High Kings, Ireland’s most successful traditional folk music group, will also be in the area tonight. The High Kings will bring their harmonies and instrumental inventiveness to The Robins Theater to Warren. Tickets are available at the box office. Wings-n-Wheels, the annual show for vintage military aircraft and classic cars, returns this weekend, and in a new and better location at the regional airport. The Columbiana County Fair continues through Sunday, and the Mahoning Valley Scrapers The baseball team has home games through Sunday at Eastwood Field in Niles. The Youngstown Italian Festival will also run all weekend in downtown Youngstown, as will the St. Patrick’s Church Parish Feast at Hubbard. The Millennial Theater Company’s production of Grease enters its final weekend at the Youngstown Playhouse, with performances on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. At Warren Community AmphitheaterThe tribute band’s always-fun concert series continues on Saturday with Shining Star, which recreates an Earth Wind and Fire concert. Finally, Vintage Ohio takes place Saturday and Sunday at Lake County Metro Farmpark in Kirtland. For an overview of everything happening in the area, check out the list. Pictured: Brett Eldredge will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater tonight. Copyright 2022 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

