Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shares photo of her swollen feet | Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, who is about to welcome her first child with Anand Ahuja, continues to share photos of her pregnancy journey on her Instagram account. This time, the mom-to-be posted a photo showing off her swollen feet. The actress will become a mother for the first time in a few weeks. Read also | Anil Kapoor discusses fatherhood with his son-in-law Anand Ahuja

Sonam took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo and noted that pregnancy isn’t always pretty. The photo showed the actor had swollen feet and rested his leg on a leg pillow on his bed. She captioned the video, “Pregnancy ain’t pretty sometimes.”

Sonam Kapoor shares a photo of her swollen feet on Instagram Stories.

Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. They announced their pregnancy on Instagram in March this year with a maternity photo shoot. They captioned it, Four Hands. To lift you up as best we can. Two hearts. It will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. A family. Who will shower you with love and support. We look forward to welcoming you.

Sonam and Anand also enjoyed a “babymoon” in Italy as she entered the third trimester of her pregnancy in June. A baby shower was also held at their residence in London ahead of their return to Mumbai.

Several reports claim that Sonam and Anand will welcome their baby in August. Sonam recently said she knew Anand would be “the best dad” to their children as she wished for his birthday. Anand also agreed and said Sonam was his “inspiration” and “reason” to learn, grow and improve. Anand also got a vote of confidence from his father-in-law, actor Anil Kapoor, who said he was going to be a “phenomenal” father.