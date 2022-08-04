The new Ezra Miller exposes the details of an actor who loses touch with reality and continues to spiral out of control





The Curious Case of Ezra Miller seemed to hit the pause button recently, but today he’s back in full force. A new expose on the actor has been released, and it details an actor who genuinely loses touch with reality and continues to spin out of control. According Initiated, in the past six months, Ezra Miller has traveled the United States with at least one gun and wearing a bulletproof vest. The Glow The actor became increasingly paranoid about being followed by the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan. Wearing a bulletproof vest is described as “a fashionable security measure in response to actual attacks and death threats received.” Miller also apparently feels under the radar of the Ku Klux Klan because the actor posted a video in January threatening them. While it appears Ezra Miller is rapidly losing supporters, Insider says several people close to the actor are worried about Miller’s mental state and fear the actor has lost touch with reality. Friends can’t determine if the pressures of fame broke the actor down or if it’s just because no one is checking into Miller’s behavior. One telling statement that is most alarming, if found to be accurate, is the role of Warner Bros. and the Miller family in all of this. If you have the head of your potential tentpole blockbuster release going off the rails, you might want to do SOMETHING to intervene. The studio wasn’t just in cahoots with Miller on the flash and films from the DCEU universe, but they have also been involved with the actor on the fantastic beasts franchise. According Initiated, executives of Warner Bros. did very little to get Miller’s help. This is also true for Miller’s parents. In the case of Miller’s parents, they might not know what to do, but Warner Bros. claimed that the lack of movement is even more disappointing as they have been virtually silent about everything that happened with the actor. As Miller increasingly made headlines for his troubling behavior, the studio let it all play out in the media without an official statement, at least acknowledging that they were aware of what was going on. At this point, their silence is deafening. What do you think of Ezra Miller’s current state?

