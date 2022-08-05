Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury on Hollywood Brown’s arrest: ‘He has to be better’ | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the arrest of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and told reporters“Obviously he knows he has to be better than that and he will go ahead.”

Wednesday KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports reported Brown was arrested on criminal speeding charges. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, the wide receiver was going 126 mph.

ESPN felony speeding noted in Arizona is a misdemeanor and defined as driving 20 mph or more over the speed limit.

Brown was driving in an area with a 65 mph speed limit.

Marc McClune from 3TV CBS 5 reported that he was released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to be heard on August 23.

This audience is between Arizona’s second and third preseason games. He will face the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, the Baltimore Ravens on August 21 and the Tennessee Titans on August 27. The Cardinals will have joint practices with the Tennessee Titans before that game, so it remains to be seen if Brown will participate.

The Oklahoma product played the first three seasons of his career with the Ravens and came to Arizona on a draft trade.

Although he suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp, he appears to be a key part of the Cardinals offense this season. After all, he just wrapped up a career year that saw him rack up 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Having Brown available early in the season will be even more important for the Cardinals as No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.