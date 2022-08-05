Industry Ink: Lee Brice, Romeo Entertainment Group, Avery King, Edwin McCain

Lee Brice records a billion streams on Apple Music

Sidewalk Records’ Lee Brice recently amassed 1 billion streams on Apple Music. Over the past three years, his Apple Music streams have more than tripled and, combined with all other platform streams, puts Brice’s total digital footprint at over 5 billion.

” What can I say ? It’s absolutely amazing!” said Lee. “I’m so humbled and honored to have people connect with my music. I never imagined that my songs would be heard by so many people and I want to thank everyone who has supported me along the way.

His current album, Hello worldproduced three No. 1 hits, including “Memory I Don’t Mess With”, “One of Them Girls”, and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearcewhich won Music Event of the Year at the 54th Annual CMA Awards and won both Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. ACM Awards.

Lee has had 17 songs on Apple Music Daily’s Top 100 in 22 countries. Her huge hit, One of Them Girls, reached the top five in several countries and became her first song to reach the Global Daily Top 100. The Grammy nominee has taken nine singles to No. 1 during her career, and her most recent single, “Soul” is currently climbing the country radio charts.

Romeo Entertainment Group appoints Lacey Hayes as agent

Romeo Entertainment Group (REG), a full-service talent buying agency in Nashville, has promoted Lacey Hayes to the Agent.

Hayes began his career in Dallas as a logistics manager for Gilleys Dallas. She then moved to New York to work for Emmy-winning live event production company RWS and Associates, where she produced work for Jennifer Lopez, theme parks, cruise ships and special events in all the countries. After four years, she returned to Nashville and began working as executive assistant to the president of Neste Live.

Romeo Entertainment Group is the epitome of talent buying success in the music industry. I am honored and incredibly grateful to be part of this top notch team. Live music has always been my passion and I have found a career where my vast knowledge of all genres of music pays off. Hayes shares the Romeos corporate culture, business model and customer service standards that align exactly with my own values. Our customers are truly the best and that’s why we work so hard in every aspect to deliver the highest quality live show. Our job is to give people the best times of their lives. Whenever I watch an audience, I am overwhelmed with happiness seeing the joy on people’s faces seeing their favorite artist live. It makes hard work so interesting.

RJ Romeo, President of Romeo Entertainment Group, notes: Lacey has grown so much since joining our team and we are proud of everything she has accomplished. I am proud to have him as a member of our team. Her clients love her, our team respects her, and she’s just getting started. I expect great things from her in the future and I know she will be an amazing talent shopper due to her love of music and her dedication to her clients.

Hayes can be reached at [email protected].

Avery King raises over $17,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Nashville Top 30 under 30 honoree and advertising director of Elicity Public Relations Avery King hosted a fundraising show on Tuesday night (August 2) at Whiskey Row to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The event raised $17,200 and included performances by the Grammy-nominated songwriter Topher Brown and the rise of country acts such as Austin Burke, Carter Faith, Hannah Dasher, Harper Grae, Madeline Edwards, Renee Blairand Ryne Brashear.

The whole night was an unforgettable experience. [We couldn’t have done it] without the help of Bryan Webb, Samantha Borenstein and all the fabulous artists who gave of their time and talent, thank you, shares King. To be able to stand in front of the whole crowd and see so many people show their support for such a wonderful cause was truly heartwarming.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation works to recognize young professionals and helps them become community leaders and influencers. Thanks to funds raised by the Foundation and their lifesaving research, progress continues to be made in the fight for a cure. To learn more about CF and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, visit cff.org.

Edwin McCain makes his Grand Ole Opry debut

Singer-songwriter Edwin McCain made its Opry debut last weekend (July 29).

Known for his 1998 hit, “I’ll Be,” McCain was asked to step onto the hallowed stage even though he’s not a country artist, seeing it as an “opportunity to thank everyone who played a instrumental in my career so far in a significant way.”

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, McCain often comes to Nashville to write with emerging and established writers and artists.