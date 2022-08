Things to do in LA, OC: Comedy, theater, classical music

Pacific Symphony, comedian Mike Birbiglia and singer La Marisoul are among our selection of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for booking conditions and COVID-19 protocols. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

The comedian and storyteller has a thing or three to say about middle age, mortality and locker room etiquette at the world premiere of his latest solo show. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., Downtown LA 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates until August 28. $35 to $110. centertheatregroup.org Evening boleros

La Santa Cecilia singer La Marisoul shares the stage with the 18-piece Love Notes Orchestra for the return of this annual celebration of the popular, romantic Latin American music genre. The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $85. theford.com Symphony in the cities

Maestro Carl St. Clair and Pacific Symphony are on the road again, with a mix of classic and patriotic favorites, in the return of this local, family-friendly touring summer concert series. 1 University Drive, Orange. Pre-show activities, 5:30 p.m. August 7; concert: 7 p.m. Free. Register on muscocenter.org (Also August 13 in Mission Viejo and August 14 in Irvine, details on pacificsymphony.org) mouth brain

Our media-saturated moment and its impact on mind, body, and spirit are interrogated in the West Coast premiere of this intimate hour-long performance piece for two created by local artist Barnett Cohen. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., Downtown LA 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free with RSVP. theicala.org Here there are blueberries

A mysterious decades-old album of photographs sheds light on the banality of evil in this new drama on the Holocaust co-written by nominee Tony Moiss Kaufman (33 Variations) and Amanda Gronich. La Jolla Playhouse, Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates until August 21. $25 to $62. lajollaplayhouse.org Duo Yu & Me

Violinist YuEun Kim and classical guitarist Ines Thom perform pieces by Bartk, Schubert and Piazzolla as the Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival continues. Powell Library Rotunda, UCLA, 10740 Dickson Plaza, Westwood. Friday midday. Free. 1718.ucla.edu

