Koi Mil Gaya at Scam 1992, remembering his popular Bollywood movies





Famous veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi breathed his last on August 3. The star is believed to have died of heart disease in his hometown of Lucknow, where he was sent for better recovery. News of his passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many mourning the loss on social media. The veteran actor has featured in several daily soap operas including Patiala Babes, Neeli Chatri Waale, etc. Apart from that, he has played pivotal roles in several hit Bollywood movies. In remembrance of Mithilesh Chaturvedi, let’s take a look at some of his hit movies in Hindi. Koi Mil Gaya and Krish Directed by Rakesh Roshan, KoiMil Gaya was India’s first-ever blockbuster science fiction film from Bollywood that experimented with the subjects of aliens and spaceships. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta in the lead role, this film spawned the hit Krrish superhero movie franchise. Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi played the role of computer expert Mr. Mathur in both films. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Against the partition of India and Pakistan, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha chronicled the platonic love story of Tara Singh, a Hindu Sardar, and Sakeena, a Muslim girl from an elite aristocratic family. The period love story starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel became a smash hit at the box office. Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi was seen trying out for the role of a journalist named Idris, who was the editor of the Jung daily. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Who can forget the hilarious Mr. Pinto character in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani? Mithilesh Chaturvedi not only played serious characters, but he also proved his versatility by playing Jennys (played by Katrina Kaif), adoptive but hilarious father in this film. With his outstanding comedic timing, the actor dragged the Indian masses into a riot of laughter. Satya The late actor played the role of builder Malhotra in the cult crime drama, Satya. The critically acclaimed film starred JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. Scam 1992 Although Scam 1992 is a financial thriller television series, Mithilesh Chaturve’s role as Indian Union Law and Justice Minister Ram Jethmalani will go down as one of his finest works. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show shed light on the massive Indian stock market scam of 1992, primarily committed by Harshad Mehta. Read all Recent news and recent news here

