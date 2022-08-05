Batgirl Actor Jacob Scipio Shares New Photo From Scrapped Film

If you wanted to watch the bat girl movie that was in development until recently, you’ll have to use your imagination. While the film has already wrapped filming, Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen to controversially cancel the release of bat girl, meaning it won’t be released in theaters or on HBO Max. Apparently, the decision was made this way for tax purposes so that the company would recoup as much of the money as possible that was spent on the $90 million budget.

In any case, it appears that bat girl will never see the light of day. This news obviously disappointed the cast and crew, as no one will be able to see the result of their hard work. Actor Jacob Scipio, who was cast as mob boss Anthony Bressi in the film, weighed in on the situation by sharing an image on his Instagram Stories of an explosive scene featuring his character and Leslie Grace’s Batgirl. Scipio added the hashtag, #BatgirlForLife.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Jacob Scipion/Instagram

Very few photos of the now deleted bat girl the film was released. During production, Warner Bros. posted an image of Grace in a Batgirl costume, and there were leaked photos and videos from the set that were also unofficially released. There hadn’t been any actual teasers or anything like that released by Warner Bros., so these preview images are the best fans will have to go on to try and imagine how the film would have turned out.

Related: What’s Going On With Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max?

Batgirl directors and star Leslie Grace are shocked and saddened

instagram

Others involved with the film also spoke about the surprise cancellation of bat girl. Co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a joint statement expressing their shock and sadness at the news while expressing their gratitude for working with such a caliber cast and crew on the film, even though no one will be able to see it. .

“We are saddened and shocked by the news,” read part of their statement. “We still can’t believe it. As directors, it’s essential that our work be shown to the public, and although the film is far from finished, we want fans around the world to have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

They added, “Our amazing cast and crew did an amazing job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are forever grateful to have been part of this team. It was a dream to work with actors as fantastic as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and above all the great Leslie Grace, who embodied Batgirl with such passion, dedication and humanity. Anyway, as big Batman fans since we were little, it was a privilege and even an honor to have been part of the DCEU, even if only for a brief moment. bat girl for life.”

In a separate post about herself instagram Account, bat girl Star Leslie Grace also addressed the situation. She also praised her fellow cast and crew and is happy with the experience regardless of what ultimately happened with the film’s release.

“Querida familia!” said Grace. ‘On the heels of recent news about our film’bat girl“I’m proud of the love, hard work and intent that all of our amazing actors and tireless crew put into this film for 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked amongst some absolute greats and for forging lifelong relationships in the process! bat girl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, which allowed me to take the course and become, as Babs said it best, “my own fucking hero!” ‘bat girl for life!'”