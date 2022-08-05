Hollywood Starbucks reportedly closed after hostage crisis





A Starbucks restaurant in Hollywood was one of six Los Angeles locations that were closed by the coffee chain after witnesses said an armed individual held customers in a ‘hostage situation’, according to a local report. The Starbucks near Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. — a stone’s throw from the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame — was one of 16 locations nationwide the Seattle-based company announced would be closing. Starbucks said rampant crime, homelessness and tense encounters between staff members and people with mental illness forced its hand in closing the premises. A company spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that “a high volume of difficult incidents that make continued operation unsafe” prompted the announced closures. Hollywood resident Sara Blair told The Times that she once noticed a large contingent of police surrounding the cafe on Hollywood and Vine after someone entered with a weapon into what was later determined to be a “hostage situation”. The Post has contacted Starbucks and the Los Angeles Police Department for more information. She also said the Starbucks site was often the victim of vandalism. Passers-by would notice the windows were smashed and boarded up, the Times reported. Still, Blair was “so sad” to learn that the local Starbucks was permanently closed. “It’s my favorite Starbucks,” Blair told The Times. In addition to the Los Angeles locations, Starbucks also closed six additional stores at its Seattle base; two restaurants in Portland, Oregon; and one location each in Washington, DC and Philadelphia. The company said it receives feedback from store managers struggling to deal with drug addicts occupying bathrooms as well as rowdy customers who commit crimes such as robbery and assault. But union officials said two of the Seattle sites that were closed were stores where employees were engaged in organized labor activity – and that the company was using crime as a pretext to retaliate against them. Starbucks closed 16 locations nationwide last month, citing threats to public safety. AFP via Getty Images Howard Schultz, the interim CEO of Starbucks, said earlier this summer that he was giving store managers the discretion to change the chain’s ‘open bathroom’ policy amid growing concerns about public safety. . In 2018, Starbucks allowed non-customers to use its bathrooms after two black men were arrested for sitting in a Philadelphia cafe without ordering anything.

