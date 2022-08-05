Live Nation brings more shows to Fair Park Music Hall











pinterest Live Nation has entered into a multi-year partnership with Broadway Dallas to bring diverse programming to the 3,400-seat Music Hall in Fair Park. Since its opening in 1925, the Music Hall has hosted thousands of events ranging from Broadway and concerts to comedy and speakers. Notable events include HAMILTON, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dr. Martin Luther King, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Liberace and hundreds more. Live Nation shows already announced at the Music Hall include K-POP sensations LOONA (August 25), Il Divo (August 27), The Australian Pink Floyd Show (August 28), The OJays + The Commodores (September 4), A Magical Cirque Noël (November 19), Zoe (December 9), Alton Brown (December 10) and many more will be announced soon. Tickets available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or via www.BroadwayDallas.org. Our experience with the shows at Music Hall has been great, said Anthony Nicolaidis, president of Live Nations Dallas Market. We love the historic feel of the place and being part of the resurgence of the whole Fair Park neighborhood. And the capacity provides a great option for performers to perform. We look forward to formalizing our relationship. National Live Shows Live Nation’s recent successful shows at the Music Hall include two sell-outs from comedian Hasan Minhaj and German techno-pop icons Kraftwerk. This new partnership has a considerable economic impact for the community. The extra activity in the Music Hall translates to more days of employment for part-time event staff, including ushers, ticket takers, security, concessions staff, parking staff and our behind-the-scenes production team,” said DSM Director Ken Novice. And I know the restaurants in the booming Fairgrounds area right across from us and Deep Ellum will also benefit. The Music Hall joins a list of local Live Nation partner venues including: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dos Equis Pavilion, House of Blues Dallas and The Echo Lounge & Music Hall. broadway dallas Dallas Summer Musicals recently changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the nonprofit Broadway Dallas has brought the best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in Fair Park’s historic Music Hall, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theater with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through entertainment programs. education and community outreach, while enriching the cultural landscape of Texas North and Southwest region. For more information, visit broadwaydallas.org. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the global leader in live entertainment comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. For more information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

