Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams Play Evanston’s Out of Space Weekend
Out of Space with Costello, Williams, Lewis and Guy
Evanston SPACE presents the first of its two Out of Space 2022 concert series this weekend, with four shows under the stars at Canal Shores Golf Course in Evanston. On Thursday, indie folk singer Jenny Lewis will headline the show, joined by the bluegrass-inspired Tramped By Turtles. On Friday, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets and Nicole Atkins join Elvis Costello & the Imposters in the spotlight. Saturday brings Lucinda Williams and Waxahatchee, as well as Liam Kazar, to town. And on Sunday, Todd Park Mohr (of Big Head Todd & the Monsters) and Bobby Rush heat things up for Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the spectacle of the course’s first and second holes.
• Jenny Lewis: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 4 (doors 5 p.m.) at Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central St., Evanston. $45 for general admission; $145 for VIP. outofspaceconcerts.com.
• Elvis Costello: 6 p.m. Friday, August 5 (doors 5 p.m.) at Canal Shores. $49.50 for GA; $189.50 for VIPs.
• Lucinda Williams: 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 (doors 5 p.m.) at Canal Shores. $49.50 for GA; $149.50 for VIPs.
• Buddy Guy: Sunday, August 7, 6 p.m. (doors 5 p.m.) at Canal Shores. $45 for GA; $160 for VIP.
Powerful scares
Fans of horror franchises like “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” won’t want to miss Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Convention. Catch stars like Robert Englund, Alex Winter and more at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare, 9300 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. $40 Friday and Sunday; $45 Saturday. Children 7 to 11 years old: $10 per day; $25 weekend pass. (847) 647-3124 or flashbackweekend.com. Begins at noon on Friday, August 5; 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, August 7
Rising stars at Lincoln Hall
Talk about a hot show! Some of Chicago’s up-and-coming indie artists head to Lincoln Hall this weekend as ZORILA – featuring North Shore native Michael Brook – brings his recent single “Honey,” a new EP and more alt-rock sound. plus lush headlining slot, joined by indie pop stars The Mild West, Chicago hip-hop and recording artist Young Xav and dream popsters Capital Soirée. 9 p.m. Friday, August 5, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $15 ($20 at the door). lh-st.com.
Arts galore
More than 60 visual artists will participate in the 41st Annual Arts Festival at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. The free event features music from Sneezy, Highland Park Pops, Inversion Jazz Band and more. (847) 367-0707 or adlercenter.org. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday August 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday August 7
Southern rock meets modern alternative when The Revivalists head to Ravinia Festival on Saturday August 6th.
– Courtesy of Zackary Michaels
Southern rock meets modern alternative when The Revivalists head to Ravinia Festival on Saturday August 6th.
– Courtesy of Zackary Michaels
Revivalists in Ravinia
With one foot in classic Southern rock, the other in modern alternative and with their heads in the clouds belting out catchy melodies, The Revivalists tap into their Louisiana roots in their fiery stage performances and platinum hits. The eight-member band from New Orleans heads to Highland Park for an outdoor show full of warmth and heart, joined by rock singer-songwriter Grace Potter.
7 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 (doors open 5 p.m.) at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $44 for lawn, $75 to $110 for reserved pavilion seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.
Memories of Sondheim
Broadway stars Heather Headley, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alexandra Billings and more star in “Yours, Stephen Sondheim: His Letters, Mentorship and Music.” This Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert celebrating the legacy of the late composer and theater lyricist takes the stage at the Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $35 to $145 for pavilion seats; lawn seating $15; Premium quality lawn blocks at $65. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 5 p.m. Sunday, August 7
Tony Award winner Heather Headley performs as part of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's "Yours, Stephen Sondheim: His Letters, Mentorship and Music" concert at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, August 7.
–
Tony Award winner Heather Headley performs as part of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s “Yours, Stephen Sondheim: His Letters, Mentorship and Music” concert at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, August 7.
–
Educated comedy
Educators who shared their humor online gather for a live rally with the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour at the Genesee Theater, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $33 to $53. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Monday, August 8
Mousse and dinner
If you’re looking for new beers to try, consider the Founders Brewing Co. beer dinner at Wildfire as a place to start. The $70 four-course dinner starts with spicy shrimp macaroni and cheese and bacon-wrapped pickle spears paired with Founders All Day Vacay Session Wheat Ale. Next up is the duck pie associated with the KBS Stout founders. Then, dine on a coffee-rubbed New York Striploin while sipping a Founders 4 Giants IPA. Finish with a tasty mango cocktail and Founders Rubaeus Raspberry Ale. Learn more about each of the pairings from a brewery representative. Area dinners are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 at Glenview; and Thursday August 11 in Lincolnshire. Wildfire is at 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; and 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/.
Premiere of Swashbuckler
Music Theater Works, in association with Ensemble Espacol, presents the regional premiere of ‘Zorro: The Musical’, featuring a score by The Gipsy Kings and John Cameron and a book by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson. Cisco Lopez stars as the nobleman who leads a double life as a masked hero determined to protect his people from a tyrant, while trying to win the heart of a beautiful woman. Previews at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The show opens at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 12. $39 – $106. Mandatory face masks. (847) 673-6300 or musictheatreworks.com.
For kids
Through Wednesday, August 24, Maggiano’s is hosting a special fundraiser called Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish. When diners order the Smoked Salmon Dip, Tuscan Shrimp and Chicken, Berry Tiramisu, Wish Lemonade or Vera’s Lemon Drop Martini, a portion of the sales will be donated to Make-A Wish, which makes wishes come true. children with serious illnesses.
Maggiano’s is at 1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380, maggianos.com/.
Events are subject to change. Please check with the venue before you travel.
