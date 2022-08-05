Entertainment
‘Batgirl’ Cancellation Puts DC Movies in Disarray – The Hollywood Reporter
Warner Bros. doesn’t make bad movies. At least, that’s the common refrain on social media now that David Zaslav, chief executive of the new Warner Bros. Discovery, is in command. What appears to be a more accurate assessment is that Warner Bros. doesn’t bother making movies that aren’t guaranteed to fill the company’s coffers.
Cancellations of bat girl and Scoob! : The holiday haunt, which until Tuesday were both in post-production, sent shockwaves through Hollywood. In the case of bat girl, social media pundits claimed the film was shelved because it was so bad it couldn’t be released. This, of course, works under the assumption that Warners hasn’t released a lot of bad movies before – bad movies that make money. And that suggests that a change of regime at Warners means we should only expect genuine masterpieces from now on (anyone want to take bets?).
As for Warners, it said in a statement that the decision was due to a change in corporate strategy, with the studio thanking its stars – including Leslie Grace (Batgirl, aka Barbara Gordon), Michael Keaton (back as Batman for the first time in 30 years), JK Simmons (commissioner James Gordon, aka Barbara’s father) and Brendan Fraser (villain Firefly) – and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who were hired after the success of 2020s bad boys for lifeand who had recently received more good reviews for directing episodes of this summer’s Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.
The Hollywood Reporter noted that the $90 million bat girl had a drug test with unfinished effects which received an average but passable rating. This type of score is often typical of films with unfinished effects, including the first This, which made more than $700 million at Warners. The real reason for the cancellation, according to sources THRwas Zaslav’s determination that the film would recoup more of its budget as a tax cut than as a theatrical release or on HBO Max.
It seems implausible that a DC movie with “Bat-” in the title, let alone one that brings Keaton back as Batman, would have been a financial failure. But to play devil’s advocate, let’s say it hasn’t been very successful in attracting subscribers. Part of former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy was to create mid-budget films for HBO Max that didn’t need to be blockbuster hits, but would expand the DC Universe and allow more filmmakers to add their touch.
An Afro-Latina headed bat girl The film, directed by filmmakers of Moroccan descent and starring a transgender Asian woman (Ivory Aquino), has reportedly generated positive buzz for the studio which wants to assure its audience that it values diversity. And if tens of millions in budgets can be given to white filmmakers whose films aren’t bringing in mountains of revenue, then a near-finished movie with a built-in audience should at least be screened.
Of course, the argument is that the risk of bat girl was not worth the possible reward. Yet it so often seems that films directed and directed by minorities are the projects seen as risks. The cancellation of bat girl is just another brand of the Hollywood myth that movies led by women and people of color don’t make money. Marvel President Ike Perlmutter Thought About Black Panther and Captain Marvel as risks, preventing them from being manufactured for years. We have seen how it happened. What is the risk of a 90 million dollar bat girl film? Not every superhero movie has to be a doomsday epic. According to test selection accounts, bat girl was a low-stakes superhero origin story with style and solid performances, much like bat girl screenwriter Christina Hodson Birds of prey (2020).
If a bat girl The Keaton movie was seen as too big of a risk for Warner Bros. Discovery, which doesn’t bode well for previously announced “in development” projects like black canary, Static, Hourman, plastic man and Zatanna. With wonder twins Already canceled after the casting process, it seems Zaslav lacks imagination when it comes to the variety of characters, tones, and genres available to him.
Warner Bros. wants so badly to be where Marvel Studios is, but lacks the patience and understanding of its characters to make it happen. He wants billion dollar hits without making 300 million dollar hits first. He wants all the big name characters to be put together without creating a world of B- and C-level support characters that the audience cares about. He wants easy money, which if this thinking continues, will turn out to be the death of the DCEU.
Warner Bros. has access to DC’s fantastic library of characters since the ’70s and can’t even get a Batgirl movie out, let alone skyrocket a modern Superman franchise. While some of the usual suspects within DC fandom celebrated the cancellation of bat girl, thinking that this bodes well for them getting the DC movies they want, it doesn’t bode well for anyone who cares about these characters. If the studio would rather write $90 million on a near-complete Batgirl movie, it certainly isn’t going to shell out for a $200 million movie that isn’t guaranteed to be a financial bargain.
Does anyone really want the future of movies to be decided by a calculator? There are apparently no predictions given for what these characters might become, possibilities for mid-budget franchises, or inclusivity in front of or behind the camera. Every year, it feels like Warners just rolls the dice with DC and starts the game over. While leadership and ownership may have changed, Warner Bros. is still caught in the same mess it was six years ago, letting reactionary costumes shape its universe and leaving their talent out in the cold.
While Matt Reeves batman 2and Todd Phillips’ recently dated Joker: Madness for Two, are safe bets for now, the studio – which was once called the filmmaker’s studio – deserves caution. Barely ten years ago, Christopher Nolan delivered his last chapter on Batman, The dark knight risesand helped to set up a shared universe with Steel man. Ten years later, Nolan went to Universal, and the general public is still waiting for the potential of this shared universe. Yes, there have been plenty of good, even excellent DC movies to come from the studio over the past decade, but Warners has never stuck with anything long enough for it to gain any real traction or a sense of escalation.
Decisions are hesitant, advanced and postponed until there is only a collection of ideas and false starts. The universe never gets a chance to move beyond the shadow of doubt or the narrative of failure Warners created by making the same billion-dollar bet it keeps making. It’s a narrative that has only grown longer with the news of bat girl.
It’s hard to see Bat girl’It’s cancellation as anything other than wasted money, wasted cast and crew time, wasted opportunity for minority voices in this space, and wasted fan goodwill. In no time, Warner Bros.’ The merger with Discovery has created an environment that may give creators pause before signing on for yet another tax cut. They deserve better. The cast and crew of bat girl and Scoob: Holiday Haunt deserves better. The public deserves better. And frankly, it’s exhausting to be continually asked that this studio as it exists now can fly with these properties when every time it starts up it gets distracted and comes across the decorated tripwires of dollar bills.
