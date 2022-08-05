Marquise Brown arrested for speeding after apparently driving 126mph





Comment this story Comment Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown was arrested Wednesday morning in Phoenix for felony speeding. According to a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Brown was incarcerated in the Maricopa County Jail and briefly appeared before a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Wednesday evening. He spent the day in police custody, then was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance will be on August 23. County records showed Brown is charged with traveling over 85 mph on a stretch of freeway in North Phoenix where the posted speed limit is 65. He was arrested at 7:05 a.m. less one hour before the start of training. In Arizona, a criminal charge for speeding can be brought if someone is charged with exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 mph. Several local media electrical outlets reported Brown was going 126 mph. Criminal speeding is a class 3 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail, one year of unsupervised probation and a $500 fine. We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required, the Cardinals said in a statement. We will comment later if necessary. Cardinals drop Kyler Murray homework clause from contract extension Brown, 25, is in his first season with the Cardinals, who sent a first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire him in the April NFL Draft. Brown is expected to help Arizona’s pass-catching corps weather the early-season absence of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended six games for violating league policy on banned performance enhancing substances. A first-round pick of the Oklahoma Ravens in 2019, Brown set career highs last season with 91 catches for 1,008 yards. In three seasons in the NFL, he had 195 catches for 2,361 yards, 21 touchdowns and an average of 12.1 yards per reception. Brown was taken off the non-football injured list on Tuesday following a hamstring injury he suffered before training camp. The Cardinals are hosting camp at their home stadium in Glendale, Arizona. In comments Thursday to reporters at Cardinals camp, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown had been arrested on his way from his residence to the stadium. They had a private discussion about it, said Kingsbury, who told reporters: He never had any problems [before], and he knows he has to be better than that, and he will move on. He can’t do that. You have to follow the rules and obey the laws, Kingsbury added. Hopefully we don’t have any more incidents. In May, the Cardinals were rocked by the passing of cornerback Jeff Gladney, whom they had signed two months earlier. The 25-year-old, who previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, and a girlfriend were killed in a car crash in Dallas. According to an accident report (via TMZ Sports), investigators cited unsafe speed as a contributing factor.

