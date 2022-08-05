Entertainment
The rise and fall of true-crime radio drama
In recent years, particularly following the Prime Ministers of Serial and Criminal in 2014, true crime podcasts became a central part of the media landscape. Although podcasts themselves are generally considered new media, the focus on crime and its investigation for entertainment purposes is nothing new. In fact, true crime dramatizations were an essential part of popular culture between 1926 and 1950, the golden age of network radio.
In addition to many shows featuring mystery novels, from 1929 to 1930 listeners could and could not tune in to listen True detective mysterieson the basis of a magazine of the same name. In 1947, they heard investigations taking place on Call the police, Deadline Mysteryand Has justice triumphed?, all claiming to be at least inspired by real criminal cases. And in the meantime, they listened to and responded to the detailed reconstructions broadcast on gang breakersa real detective drama that often featured bandits as the main characters.
Current from 1936 to 1957, gang breakers was notable for its sympathetic depictions of people who had turned to a life of crime out of desperation. The shows often featured poor bandits, witnesses and victims, with storylines targeting audiences from equally poor backgrounds. As historian Elena Razlogova writes,
gang breakers appealed most to working-class, non-white men and children. Among ten thousand Minnesota men interviewed in December 1936 and January 1937, only 20% of professionals but 45% of unskilled workers listened. gang breakers. A California survey found that while wealthy children preferred historical plays and middle-class children’s soap operas, lower-income Oriental and Mexican children preferred crime and mystery stories like gang breakers.
At the request of advertisers, producers and the network, the editors of gang breakers They were told to warn listeners that committing crimes was not something to be encouraged. But gang breakers benefited from the popular appeal of gory detail, first-person testimony and the tough, masculine style of detective writing, says Razlogova. More often than not, writers filed requests from advertisers to tone down details of crimes and hired writers who cited pulp journalism among their credentials.
As with some podcasts today, gang breakers depended on interviews with people who had witnessed [alleged] crimes. But true crime is a complicated genre; those involved often disagree over details, especially when those details were later released for entertainment. This is especially true for the families of the victims.
Disagreements over how the show portrayed the victims of a particular crime, a shooting in Oklahoma featuring two petty armed robbers, George Sands and Leon Siler, led to the show’s first major scandal.
After fleeing after a bank robbery, Sands and Siler holed up in Comanche County on a farm owned by Adrian Medrano. A Mexican-born farmer, Medrano was killed when, according to police, a shootout broke out between law enforcement and the fleeing bandits. During the shootout, Medrano was hit by a bullet and killed. According to the police on site, Medrano was an accidental victim who unfortunately found himself in the line of fire. gang breakers Investigator George Norris claimed Medrano was mistakenly killed by officers because they believed he was an Indian and a member of the gang. This is the story that unfolded during a re-enactment of the event in February 1939 on the show.
According to Razlogova, Medranos’ wife was furious with the show; she believed the lawmen deliberately shot her husband. It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t crossfire. He was killed because the law mistook him for a Choctaw criminal on the loose. Other eyewitnesses supported his wife’s account.
That Medranos’ death was presented as an accident was bad enough, but the police (and then gang breakers) also fell back on harmful stereotypes, portraying Medrano and the local indigenous peoples as primitive and prone to crime.
Listeners, especially those from rural backgrounds who sympathized with the murdered Medrano, turned against the show.
After watching officers mistake Adrian Medrano for an Indian bandit, shoot him and cover up the murder, Farmers in turn discovered parallels between lawmen and radio men’s indifference to their lives and opinions , writes Razlogova. The dramatization exposed class and racial inequalities, inspiring working-class and non-white listeners and informants to voice popular discontent with the emerging impersonal corporate power in the broadcasting industry. Indifference to what was perceived as the real crime (murder of Medranos) illustrated by gang breakers leads farmers to draw parallels between injustices in the media and society.
Although the show lasted until the late 1950s, viewership dropped in 1943, partly due to the Medrano episode. When older episodes of gang breakers were rerun in the 1960s, the show failed as police propaganda, Razlogova notes.
