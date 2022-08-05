Read his statement – ​​Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock Leslie Grace27, broke his silence after learning that his superhero movie bat girl would not see the light of day in a recent cost-cutting decision by Warner Bros. Discovery. The actress released a statement on instagramas well as behind-the-scenes photos and videos. After At the movie theater Querida family! In the wake of recent news about our film bat girl, I’m proud of the love, hard work and intent all of our amazing actors and tireless crew put into this film for 7 months in Scotland, Leslies’ statement began. I feel blessed to have worked among great absolutes and forged lifelong relationships in the process! Every bat girl fan THANK YOU for the love and belief, which allowed me to take the course and become, as Babs said it best, my own hero! #Batgirl for life! Leslie was set to star as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the film, which had already wrapped filming. The cast also included JK Simmons as Detective James Gordon, Michael Keaton like Batman, and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly, while Adil El Arbi and Bella Fallah were the directors. But on August 2, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that bat girl would not be released in theaters Where on HBO Max. In other words, it was canceled entirely due to cost-cutting measures. The same goes for the animated feature film Scoob! : The holiday haunt. Ruby Rose: discover the photos of the actress The decision not to release Batgirl reflects the strategic shift in our leadership as it relates to the DC Universe and HBO Max, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said. A declaration. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actress and this decision does not reflect on her performance. We are extremely grateful to the filmmakers of bat girl and Scoob! Holiday destination and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future. bat girl had a budget of $90 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and was one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in the DC Extended Universe. Warner Bros. executives Discovery felt that the movie just didn’t work, for The envelopes insiders, who also claimed that the CEO David Zaslav focuses on making DC titles of major theatrical event films, and bat girl is not it. Filming took place in Glasgow, Scotland from November 2021 to March 2022. bat girl was in post-production when Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on the film. Related link Related: Grays Anatomy Season 19: Limited role of Ellen Pompeos, new cast and more to know There’s still a range of DCEU movies slated for release next year, including black adam featuring Dwayne Johnson and the highly anticipated sequels to Shazam! and Aquaman. the flash is also still on track for release in 2023, despite its lead star Ezra Miller making headlines for many legal issues.

