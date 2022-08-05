Patricks Cabaret reappears, celebrating the Twin Cities LGBTQ art scene – The Minnesota Daily

Boosted by the 50th anniversary of Twin Cities Pride, the historic Patricks Cabaret returns in person to showcase the roots of queer performance in the metro area.

On the third floor of the Hennepin Theater Trusts Studio 900 in downtown Minneapolis, an intimate and eager crowd awaited the start of Patrick Scully’s show on July 16.

I want to thank everyone for coming out tonight to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Twin Cities Pride, Scully said. I knew enough gay performers through my own cabarets and the Hennepin Theater Trust to include many people from all corners of our community in our show tonight.

Playing a key role in Minneapolis’ performing arts scene as a modern dancer since the 1970s, Scully has used his cabaret shows to create a platform for LGBTQ performers during decades of marginalization.

Originally majoring in biology at the University of Minnesota, Scully soon changed course after taking a modern dance class, paving the way for her post-college future. What later started as a show to showcase his own work alongside his friends in 1986, snowballed into a famous show center named Patricks Cabaret.

Fifty years ago, there was no queer performing arts community. There were queer people, but they rarely brought their gender identity into their stage performance, Scully said in a separate interview. While I was primarily an artist, I developed a knack for sharing a show, putting together something special to offer people, especially the LGBTQ community.

Local pianist and singer Lori Dokken has followed a parallel path to Scullys since the 1980s, moving from playing at the long-defunct 90s gay piano bar to producing shows at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. On Saturday night, Dokken performed a soulful version of Indigo Girls’ Closer to Fine.

Patricks Cabaret was a big thing in the 80s to 90s and was a major venue for LGBTQ performers, Dokken said in a separate interview. When I first Pride here in 1982, people were celebrating, but it wasn’t like today. People had to be more discreet and didn’t want to be seen.

Choreographing and dancing around the Twin Cities after graduating from college in 1976, Scully is one of the artists who helped bring queer representations to the Minneapolis art scene. Highlights of his career include participating in Minnesota’s first showcase of LGBTQ artists and performers in the 1980s, putting on numerous performances that highlight his life experiences as an openly gay man. and HIV-positive and the sale of the Guthrie Theater in 2019 with his Walt Whitman-inspired show titled Leaves of Grass.

Creatives come up with something else first and better, audiences crave it, Scully said in a separate interview.

Released in 1972, Scully was not exposed to the same queer representation in the arts and media that younger generations have today, pushing him to change that.

In addition to defending the LQBTQ community on stage, Scully has taken legal action against and confronted several organizations, including the Twin Cities Reader, the YMCA and the Science Museum of Minnesota in the 80s and 90s for homophobic treatment and actions. .

The other day I watched the show Heartstopper on Netflix about young love between two gay teenagers. I thought about what my world would have been like if I could have seen a TV show like that, Scully said in a separate interview. I feel like the work that artists have been involved in through Patricks Cabaret has and will continue to make room for people to live their lives in their own way.

Closing out the July 16 show, Apocalypse Theater continued to perform original songs, each growing louder and louder, as Scully handed out earplugs. The performers ended the night playing a punk rendition of The Beatles’ Come Together, jumping on stage as they shredded on their guitars and waved around a giant pride flag.

There’s something about the intensity of being on stage, making it up as I go, and staying true to myself while I’m doing it. To me, it’s a metaphor for life, Scully said in a separate interview. It’s also the joy of being able to make a difference and help people live like themselves.