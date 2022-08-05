Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’ remake





UFC megastar Conor McGregor is heading to the big screen. McGregor, who last fought in 2021, will star alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the Amazon Primes remake of the 1989 action movie Road House, according to deadline. The film marks the controversial fighter’s first film credit. According to the outlet, McGregor’s role has not been disclosed, but he will portray an original character in the film instead of playing himself. Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his Hollywood career and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of a beloved classic “Road House,” McGregors spokesperson Karen J. Kessler said in a press release. While fighting remains his primary focus, it’s the start of another successful venture into the McGregor empire. He can’t wait to start filming. Mc Gregor teased her appearance Wednesday in a social media post. Amazon Studios will begin production in the Dominican Republic in late August and release the film on Prime Video. There is no set release date. In the original Road House, Patrick Swayze played “Dalton”, a bouncer at a small bar in Missouri. The reimagined version of the cult classic will feature Gyllenhaal in a similar role to Swayze as a former UFC fighter based in the Florida Keys. McGregor’s spokesperson said the fighter was excited to “expand his career in Hollywood” for the film. Getty Images for Chopard Gyllenhaal will appear in the film as a former UFC fighter based in the Florida Keys. Getty Images McGregor teased his appearance on Wednesday in a social media post. Amazon Studios will begin production in the Dominican Republic at the end of August. Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC In the original Road House, Patrick Swayze played “Dalton”, a bouncer at a small bar in Missouri. United Artists/Courtesy of Everet McGregor hasn’t stepped into the octagon since last July, when he suffered multiple stress fractures in his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Although he still intends to compete, the 34-year-old pursuit in the film industry is the latest venture the Irishman has taken outside of the UFC. The former UFC champion has already had the opportunity to appear on the big screen. In 2016, McGregor was rumored to appear in the Vin Diesel-directed film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, but back from the project. There is no release date set for the remake of the 1989 action movie “Road House.” Getty Images The film marks the controversial fighter’s first film credit. United Artists/Courtesy of Everet As of 2021, McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning around $208 million, around $180 million came from endorsements, according to Sportico. He sold the majority stake in his Proper No. 12 whiskey brand for around $600 million, according to ESPN. He has since fallen among the world’s highest-grossing athletes but remains the highest-paid UFC fighter, collecting an estimated $52 million in 2022.

