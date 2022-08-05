Batgirl Has Been Cancelled, CEO Says, Because It Needs To Protect DC Characters





Shots were fired Batgirlthis time as the head of the company that just canceled the superheroine’s standalone movie. The film, starring Leslie Grace as a crime fighter, was abruptly shelved this week while in the middle of post-production, prompting an uproar online as fans fear the film will never be seen near completion. In an earnings call on Thursday, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav was not sorry for the decision. Our goal is to develop the DC brand, to develop the DC characters, but also our job is to protect the DC brand, he says. This was in response to a question about why the bat girl the film was killed so late in the process. Anonymous sources said in some media that studio executives were unhappy with the film’s direction and were unwilling to invest more in fixing it, choosing instead to take a tax deduction by scrapping it. Zaslav wasn’t as forthright in his appeal to analysts and investors, but he was adamant that he wouldn’t respect the release of a movie from the DC franchise that he felt undermined the brand. Our ambition is to bring Warner back and produce great, high-quality films, he said. As we look at the opportunities we have in general, DC is high on the list for us. You’re looking at Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. These are well-known brands all over the world. The ability to lead those around the world with a great story is a great opportunity for us. He said DC was tasked with devising a long-term plan that echoed the blockbuster, interconnected films of DC’s longtime rival Marvel. We did a reset, Zaslav said. We have restructured the company, where we are going to focus, where there will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing only on DC. It is very similar to the structure that [former Disney studio chief] Alan Horn and and [former Disney CEO] Bob Iger works very well with Kevin Feige at Disney. Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has long overshadowed Warner’s cinematic superhero franchise. As Marvel’s counter-programming to linked storytelling, DC has contributed pioneering multiverse storytelling of the same heroes portrayed by different actors, with different tones and story arcs, in various TV shows and movies. Marvel recently embraced the multiverse into its own storytelling, drawing actors from different Spider-Man franchises into Spider-Man: No Coming Home. But this approach for Marvel comes after a decade of establishing a foundation of canon. DC, however, has never established a clear continuity in its movie offerings. The closest was the filmmaker’s Snyderverse film series Zack Snyderwho drifted wonder woman and Aquaman, among other titles. In recent years, Warner Bros. tried to go beyond, with Joaquin Phoenixthe Oscar-winning ride in the stand-alone Joker movie, and Robert Pattinson’s ultra-dark adult version of the Caped Crusader in The Batmanwhich are not connected to each other. We believe we could build a much stronger and more sustainable long-term sustainable growth business out of DC, Zaslav said. In this context, we will focus on quality. We’re not going to release a movie until it’s ready. We’re not going to release a movie just to make a [financial] trimester. The focus will be on how to make each of these films in general as good as possible? But DC is something we think we can improve on.

