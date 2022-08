Will Ranveer Singh pose naked again? PETA wants a Bollywood actor for its ‘Try Vegan’ campaign

Image source: INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh sent the internet into a frenzy after posing nude for a magazine. Some called it bold, others said it was offensive, but it quickly became an example of – love it, hate it but you can’t ignore it. The much talked about photos also caught the attention of PETA, (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). They want the Bollywood actor to pose naked again. The Bollywood star was invited by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to do a nude photoshoot for them. The organization wants Ranveer to promote veganism through its campaign with the slogan “All animals have the same parts – Try vegan”. Apparently, the actor has gone vegan for his role in the upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Previously, former “Bigg Boss” contestant Pamela Anderson, famous for her support of PETA India and animal rights, starred in a similar campaign published by PETA India. “Just like humans, animals are made of flesh, blood and bone. They have unique emotions and personalities, feel pain and want to live with their families – they don’t want to die,” the vice said. -president of PETA India. Celebrity and PR Sachin Bangera, in a statement. Speaking of Ranveer, he added, “Having tried healthy vegan eating, Ranveer Singh is the perfect candidate to encourage others to try vegan as well – for animals, their own health and the planet.” With this opportunity, Ranveer would join vegetarian and vegan celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, Natalie Portman and many more who have partnered with PETA India or other PETA entities to promote healthy, humane and healthy meals. without meat. Ranveer had recently caused a stir and also got in trouble for her nude photoshoot. Images from her photoshoot for Paper Magazine were uploaded on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen without clothes. In one of the photos, he was lying naked on a rug recreating Burt Reynold’s famous photograph. Following the release of the photoshoot, complaints were filed against the actor for hurting his feelings. Work-wise, Ranveer was last seen in Netflix’s interactive special “Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls” which received a positive response from netizens around the world. As for movies, besides ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial movie ‘Cirkus’ starring Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is expected to be released around Christmas 2022. — with ANI inputs Latest entertainment news

