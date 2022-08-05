Stop filming in GOP states





California Governor Gavin Newsom ran a full-page ad in Variety on Wednesday calling out Hollywood.

Newsom said the industry should reconsider filming in states that restrict abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Newsom also announced his support for the expansion of California’s film and television tax credit program. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> California Governor Gavin Newsom published a full-page ad in Variety on Wednesday urging Hollywood to “walk the walk” on its worth and avoid firing in states waging a “cruel assault on essential human rights.” “. “Hollywood: your values, your choice”, the a d begins, touting California as the “best place in America to create” and the “home of storytelling and storytelling” for over 100 years. He mentions “strong tax incentives” and “the best culture” for creators, adding, “Most importantly, we share your values.” “Over the past few years, state legislatures like Georgia and Oklahoma have waged a cruel assault on essential rights,” the ad reads, adding that those states have now moved to limit abortion rights to following the cancellation of Roe v. Wade. “Now more than ever, you have a responsibility to take stock of your values ​​and those of your employees when doing business in these states,” he continues, adding that California is a “free state” that supports access to abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. “So to those who have the power to decide where to film, where to hire, where to open new offices, we in California say, walk like this,” the ad concludes. “Choose freedom. Choose creativity. Choose California.” newsom shared the adwhich was paid for by the Governor’s PAC, alongside a announcement for its support for the extension of tax incentives for the film and television industry.



Governor Gavin Newsom’s full-page ad was published in Variety.

Governor Gavin Newsom





The bill he approved, SB 485, would invest $1.65 billion in California’s film and television tax credit program to extend it through 2030. Under the program, the industry receives $330 million a year in tax credits. Newsom said expanding the program would “help ensure California’s world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse and inclusive workforce.” Hollywood unions hailed Newsom’s support for the billwhich has already passed the State Senate and will go to the Full House before landing on the Governor’s desk for signing. More film and television productions are shot in California than any other statefollowed by New York and Texas, but some relatively unexpected states top the list. Georgia, for example, has become a major filming location, thanks in large part to its “pro-production” tax scheme. It is also one of the red states cracking down on abortion, with a six week ban in the state that took effect last month. Newsom’s announcement is just the latest example of him targeting Republican states. In a Florida TV ad last month, the California Democrat said “freedom is under attack in your state” and urged residents to come to California.

