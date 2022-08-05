Work underway to revive the Great Escape building for the storage unit

TWP of GENOA. – Construction has begun to transform a long-vacant indoor family entertainment venue near Howell into something new.

The former The Great Escape family amusement center fell into disrepair in the years after the center was closed for good in 2016.

The 43,000+ square foot building site will become a new self-storage facility later this year.

Genoa Township officials earlier this year approved plans for a climate-controlled indoor commercial storage business with 325 storage units of varying sizes, called Grand River Self-Storage in township documents.

Matt Vetter, chairman of Brighton-based construction company Schafer Construction, said on Monday major renovations were needed to bring the building, 2630 E. Grand River Ave, back to life.

Vetter said part of the roof collapsed, allowing rain and snow to enter the building, among other damage.

“It’s just to clean up this scourge, locally,” he said.

He said his construction company will complete interior renovations, facade improvements and improved parking.

He hopes to complete construction by November.

A new life for a vacant building in ruins

The family recreation center, which operated for approximately 12 years, included a go-kart track, basketball court, arcade and other entertainment options. The center has also hosted live music, special events, and private functions, such as birthday parties.

While the site of countless memories for families, the building was in dire condition when Vetter walked inside to view the damage.

“He was in bad shape,” Vetter said. “A fire riser (fire extinguisher) had exploded and it was flooded, and part of the roof collapsed. It was by far the grossest thing I have ever seen.”

He said there was mold and signs of rodent infestation.

He said there was also evidence that people had entered the vacant building.

So far, Schafer Construction has replaced the roof, completed the interior demolition work, and reduced some risks, including flooring issues.

Storage units in demand

A Texas-incorporated development investment group, AJCSV LLC, purchased the building in June, according to Livingston County Deeds Registry records.

Vetter said the ownership group also has ties to California and New Mexico and includes developers who have built residential and commercial projects.

“This is their first foray into the storage business,” he said.

Vetter said demand for storage units is high.

“It’s an incredibly hot market right now. These things are increasing everywhere,” he said. “They need very little distance, 2.5 to 5 miles, that’s the most distance they need to get away from another facility and stay competitive.”

He said the growth in residential real estate is creating greater demand for storage units.

“It shows how much trash we have,” Vetter said.

Storage units will range from 5-by-5-foot units to 13-by-18-foot units, with a variety of sizes in between.

Vetter said it will be a mostly unmanned self-service facility.

“If they want to rent a unit, they can scan a QR code, use an app or website, pick and size, and it will give a door code.”

He said the backcourt area will be used as a loading area.

Although the purchase price for the building is not public, according to the county registrar, AJCSV LLC has recorded more than $4.4 million in principle in mortgage financing.

Find creative reuses for retail and commercial buildings

Genoa Township planner KellyVanMarters said township officials are trying to allow creative new uses for vacant commercial buildings.

“We have listed temperature-controlled storage businesses in our business district (zoning ordinance) as an option to promote the reuse of our old big-box buildings,” VanMarter told the Livingston Daily on Monday.

“We wrote a new category in our zoning ordinance and specifically targeted our business district for consideration,” for storage businesses, she said. “We try to come up with zoning ordinances that bring creative reuses to vacant buildings.”

She said township officials are working on a master plan that could potentially allow for some residential development in commercial districts, including higher-density housing, as the retail market changes.

