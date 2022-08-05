Notes from Cards Camp: Hollywood is back, injuries are on the rise

As the Cardinals continue their training camp, their head coach says he is not worried about the number of injuries his players have suffered

GLENDALE, Arizona The Arizona Cardinals continued its 2022 training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Thursday. Today’s training featured the return of a player who was injured last season, another who missed training on Wednesday and a major player leaving after being injured.

Let’s start with the good news. The Cardinals activated tight end Maxx Williams on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to practice and he was padded and participated in practice with his teammates. Williams tore his ACL in Week 5 of last season, but made the most of it by having fun with fans on social media by handing out a team MVP award each week, which he called the To the Maxx prize, starting in week 11.

It’s changing this week! I would like to present the #ToTheMaxx Award. I’ll give this to who I think is the player of the game every week, so let me know your suggestions during the game!#Red Sea @AZCardinals #1-0 pic.twitter.com/MTIdlYvEbz — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) November 21, 2021

wide receiver Canopy Hollywood Brown was also back in practice on Thursday. He missed practice Wednesday after being arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety for allegedly going 126 miles per hour on Loop 101 in North Phoenix and charged with felony speeding. The speed limit in this area is 65 mph.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown was not with the team at the Wigwam Hotel in Litchfield Park but was coming to train from his home when he was arrested, and Brown will learn from this incident.

He’s never had any problems, and obviously he knows he has to be better than that and he’ll go on, Kingsbury said. (It was an) unfortunate incident, (he) can’t do that and we wanted to get him back and get back involved.

Brown, who was not in pads, stretched with his teammates before doing drills on his own. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown is still following the schedule the team has set to get him up to date and ready for the season.

Kingsbury also said he had discussed Brown’s arrest with Brown and the team and believed it would not be an issue in the future.

The Cardinals are also seeing injuries crop up as training camp continues, and today the list grows as the tight end Zach Ertz left with what appeared to be a sprained calf.

Cornerback Marc Wilson missed practice on Thursday, which Kingsbury said was due to a groin injury.

Rookie tight end Trey McBride missed practice for the second day in a row due to back pain.

We just want to be smart with (McBride) and make sure this first preseason game he can get a lot of reps and get used to the speed of the game and be under the lights of a real NFL game, said Kingsbury.

wide receiver Anthony Wesley also missed training and could be out for at least two weeks after suffering a groin and hip injury in training on Wednesday, according to Kingsbury.

Were still evaluating him, Kingsbury said of Wesley’s injury. (He) had the MRI and I think it’s going to be about a week before we really know where it is.

Despite the growing number of injuries, Kingsbury said he was not worried as there was still a long way to go before the regular season.

It’s just that time of year, Kingsbury said. It’s still this work week, six days in a row, you don’t have a game at the end, so we have to keep pushing. We try to be smart with the resolution and make sure the guys don’t get burnt out. But it’s a week where you need to condition and make sure you’re ready when you start pre-season games next week.

Offensive linemen Justin Pugh spoke for the first time during training camp. He talked about the Guardian Caps that players in certain positions have to wear. Caps have been a somewhat controversial addition, as players like JJ Watt have come out and said they don’t like them, but Pugh takes a different stance.

I made a statement, posted it on Twitter, Pugh said. I’m a big fan of them. I mean, do we really care what we look like, I don’t care what I look like there. If I have to be 20% safer, why would I? Why wouldn’t we make this change? It’s just obvious. So anyone who’s really upset, I’m sure they’re just pissed. Their Instagram timeline doesn’t look so good. I’m not here to try to be a badass. I’m here trying to remember my children’s names. And that’s something I will always support. I don’t have kids yet anyway, but one day, one day.

Yes, we look crazy, but are we so caught up in our Instagram pics?!?? If it increases security, why are we so mad? We do not even feel it on the helmet. Laugh at how stupid we look, but increase our chances of remembering our children’s names https://t.co/QVHqHoqgEh — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) July 31, 2022

Center Rodney Hudson wasn’t in practice because he had a day off, but Pugh is okay with that.

Just having Rodney in the rooms is awesome, Pugh said. Making him see what he sees in the film, what he’s going to call it, is obviously essential for him to be healthy. I need him for 17 regular season games and the playoffs. So if he has to go straight and put his knee on or whatever, go straight and get out there and play some football when you’re ready to play.

As for his quarterback, Pugh says he should take all the time he needs to come back from testing positive for Covid-19.

(Kylers) must be in good health, Pugh said. I don’t want any guy over there putting himself in danger. We have to win regular season games. The fans, they pay to see us play on Sundays in the regular season. They don’t care so much about pre-season. There is a lot to say. We will go out there and play and win games when they mean something. That’s what we have to do.

Pugh took some time to go over the Christmas present Kyler Murray gave her last year and is already building her Christmas list for 2022.

Kyler gave us the best gift I’ve ever received from a quarterback, a new set of clubs, Pugh said. You can’t beat that. I don’t know what he will complete it with. Maybe he gives us tee times in Augusta (National). If we can put that out there just tee times in Augusta next year.

Pugh added that he really enjoyed getting fitted for a custom set of golf clubs at True Spec Golf and, of course, enjoyed the tequila that Kyler also gave to his linemen, but added that the break golf during football was not good for his game.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. also weighed in, saying that despite some concerns about the Cardinals’ corner depth, he trusts every player in his position room.

I trust my room, the people who are with me now, you know, I’m a rock with them until the end, Murphy Jr said.

Murphy was also asked about an interesting pair of bright yellow Crocs-like cleats that were designed for him by artist and former college teammate Sean Vergara.

I posted (the cleats) on my Instagram which kind of exploded said Murphy Jr. But I need to put more colors. It’s something I’m going to do. I will take other colors because the others are rather bright. So, I don’t know if I could wear them on game day and not get fined.

Murphy Jr. added that these cleats were made for him because he wears Crocs almost every day.

I sent him fangs. And then he did it all himself, said Murphy Jr. I sent him pictures of regular shoes or something like Jordans, Nikes or something. And he’s like kind of creates his own ideas. And when he sends me pictures like, Oh, yeah, that’s fine. I like those. And when he sent the fangs, I was like, oh yeah, we did something with those.

The Cardinals will continue training camp Friday morning. Their first preseason game is August 12 on the road against defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. You can watch the match on 12 News.

