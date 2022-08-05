Comment: The new exhibition inspired by Game of Thrones is a blunder





The LA Museum of Natural History is good at many things: exhibiting dinosaur bones, explaining complex ecosystems, digging into our city’s history, and learning about the flora and fauna that once thrived here. So when I got an invitation to catch a preview of a new temporary exhibit at the museum called House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty, I thought NHM and its collaborator HBO Max would be good at digging into the fabricated fantasy. premium channels mega-hit show Game of Thrones and its upcoming prequel series. I imagined giant dragon skeletons, a virtual reality dragon ride, and ancient gems, tools, costumes, and ephemera from one of Hollywood’s most beloved fictional worlds. I imagined wrong. The exhibit is a deceptive promotional ploy rolled out in a room large enough to hold little more than a giant dragon head and a replica of the Iron Throne made famous by the original eight-season epic, which the new prequel, House of the Dragon, is based. There’s a queue to sit on the throne, and anyone who does is clearly mugging a TikTok video or an Instagram selfie. Luckily, admission is free with your museum admission ticket. I hope winter comes to freeze the endless rolling of these types of pop-up exhibits, which use the legitimacy of a museum or gallery space to mount a pop culture hit, or a beloved artistic figure , for dubious purposes. Rather than an encounter with art, these experiences are akin to watching an advertisement on a billboard. I’m talking to you, immersive Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo and Monet. I have you in my sights, Museum of Selfies. I’m not just grumpy. I legitimately love Game of Thrones and am a big fan of NHM (its new LA Underwater special exhibit looks engrossing), but the current GOT/NHM collaboration is a bit of a red wedding for both entities. For those unfamiliar with GOT parlance, the Red Wedding is a massacre that takes place in Season 3. In the case of the House of the Dragon exhibit, the only massacre will be your expectations. Even my 6 year old daughter was disappointed, asking, like a mini Peggy Lee, Is that all there is? I assured her, as we stood next to a dragon saddle that looked like an elongated horse saddle, yes, honey, that’s it. A few costumes, a few dragon eggs, and a map of the shows’ territories completed the scene, which the NHM website promises are costumes and props from the new series itself. I couldn’t help but wring my neck, looking for another room. Imagine an exhibition where the glorious land of Westeros comes to life, and with it the magnificent reign of the Targaryen dynasty. NHM is fabulous at evoking the near-mythical life of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures, so it’s not hard to imagine what it could do in the service of creating a magical kingdom where humans ride dragons and where kings and queens are divine. Hopefully House of the Dragon, which hits HBO Max on August 21, gives me the GOT fix I crave. In the meantime, the exhibit is the plastic toy of an NHM Happy Meal. Cross-promotion, yes. But to what end? HBO Max and its parent company, WarnerMedia, have made significant stumbles in the streaming wars. Wild speculation currently surrounds the platforms’ fate as they seek to combine the service with Discovery+. The legacy media company needs every possible win. This will require a disciplined strategy and extremely careful management of its most successful brands, including the GOT empire. A disappointing exhibit at a local museum might not seem like a big deal, but that museum is in the heart of Los Angeles, and LA is the entertainment capital of the world. The fans here are extremely fickle, and failure isn’t a pretty sight.

