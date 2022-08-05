Jimmy Fallon’s dream guest on the Tonight Show is Queen Elizabeth | Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth is wanted by Jimmy Fallon for an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’.
The late-night talk show host claimed he and the team had approached the 96-year-old monarch to join him on his show and would even bring the program to him in England.
Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ about his dream guests, he said: We’ve informed the Queen.
Every time she wants to come on the show if she wants to play beer pong, she wants to do what she wants to do.
Well, go to her. Whatever Her Majesty wants, we will do.
The 47-year-old TV personality insisted the show is “very welcoming” and they make sure to put everyone at ease no matter how “awkward and silly” they get.
He added: Our shows are very welcoming, and always fun, and just goofy and silly.
Everyone knows you have nothing to fear on our show. We got great writers and you just gotta come [and] to be free, to be able to sketch.
It could prove difficult to get Her Royal Highness on the US show, as she recently reduced her public appearances due to episodic mobility issues, as she ceased overseas visits in 2015.
Additionally, the Queen’s job description was recently rewritten, reducing the list of obligations she “must fulfil” and putting more emphasis on supporting the wider Royal Family.
According to the Sovereign Grant report – which is signed by private purse keeper Sir Michael Stevens – the Queen’s role still includes two key elements, head of state and head of the nation.
The ‘formal constitutional concept’ of Head of State previously included a list of 13 points of duties the Queen ‘must’ undertake, including the official opening of Parliament, paying and receiving state visits and the appointment of the Prime Minister.
However, the new version offers a looser definition, simply noting that the Queen’s role encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic functions and noting only that she “receives” other visiting heads of state.
The symbolic role of leader of the nation is exercised “where appropriate or necessary” and focuses on inspiring one’s unity and national identity, continuity and stability, acknowledging the achievement and success of others and providing support for the service of volunteers in the emergency services and the military.
The changes came amid ongoing mobility issues Elizabeth II has experienced in recent months.
The ‘Queen’s programme’ of engagements has been replaced by more general ‘visits to royal programmes’.
The documents also note: “The Queen is greatly assisted by other members of the Royal Family who carry out official duties on behalf of Her Majesty.”
A Palace source stressed that this was not a drastic change, but a small update.
Prince Charles – the first to take the throne – frequently made engagements on behalf of his mother.