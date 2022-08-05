Area Entertainment News | New





Sculpture to show JEFFERSON The Jefferson Historical Society will be sponsoring an exhibition of metal sculptures by John Jackson from 1 to 5 p.m. on August 6 and 7, and August 13 and 14, at Judd Hall, 163 Main St. in Jefferson. According to a press release, Hall is described as a whimsical metal sculptor, humor therapist, recycler, prophet, political satirist and haiku lover. He has been creating sculptures for over 35 years. His sculptures are mostly made up of bicycle and motorcycle parts, distressed musical instruments, old tools, and junk. His favorite themes are musicians, masks and critters. The exhibition is about to open COOPERSTOWN Smithy Gallery at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown will host an opening reception for the Illustration exhibition, from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Illustration, the third and final exhibition of the season, will remain on display until September 3, on the first and second floors. According to a press release, the exhibition interprets traditional, digital and contemporary media exploration of the mode of storytelling. A new art emerges MARGARETVILLE A reception will be held for Margaret Leveson’s solo exhibition Re-Emerging from 3-6pm on Saturday August 6th at the Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville. The show kicked off on Friday August 5 and will remain available until Sunday. August 28. Visit Longyeargallery.org for more information and examples of Leveson’s work. The motel opens on Saturday FLEISCHMANNS 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present Motel, an installation of politically inspired works by Dan Hurlin, on view August 6 through September 18, with an opening reception from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday August 6. According to a press release, Motel was originally inspired by a scene from a puppet play the artist developed and called Bismarck. Born out of a reaction to Trump-era attacks on immigration and on immigrants themselves, the play features a young woman coming to the United States for the first time whose intentions are completely misinterpreted by those that she meets. But with “Motel,” the woman’s intentions and her overall narrative were intentionally left to the viewer. Visit 1053main gallery.com for more information. Mother and son performing RICHFIELD SPRINGS Double Chase will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 in Spring Park as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a press release, Matt and Thelma Chase are a litigator and son duo who have been performing country music together for 45 years. They specialize in the classic sounds of Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves and Merle Haggard. The concerts take place rain or shine in the bandstand or the pavilion. Bringing lawn chairs is suggested.

