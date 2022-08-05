Haynes sets Breeders Cup ambition for Lady Hollywood





Lady Hollywood could play a starring role in the United States if Alice Haynes’ ambitious plan to turn the youngster into a Breeders Cup contender comes to fruition. The daughter of Havana Gray has raced exclusively over five stadiums to date and having had to wait until her third outing to break her duck, she has now racked up three quick wins culminating in a successful Naas raid in the Marwell Stakes. After winning that Listed prize, Haynes is now aiming for Group honors and a performance that will warrant an American adventure later in the year, with ParisLongchamp and Doncaster under consideration for the next start of the Amo Racing-owned fillies. She’s done a good job since Naas, if anything, she’s getting even faster, Haynes said. The plan is to aim for the Prix d’Arenberg (September 1) in early September or the Flying Childers Stakes (September 9), one of those races, before the Breeders Cup is most likely the ultimate goal. We just came back from Keeneland. It would be nice to run her, but she has to at least run well, if not win a Group race first, and that will be one of her goals for September. It’s not like she lacks experience and we just have to keep her in a straight line towards the Breeders’ Cup This is really my first full year of training, so to have a filly like that who just keeps getting better is great. She seems to have a good spirit and we don’t want to wear her out until early November. It’s been a long year and she’s done five races. She was unlucky not to win the first time around, had a few excuses the second time around, and has been undefeated ever since. It’s not like she lacks experience and we just have to keep her in a straight line towards the Breeders Cup. Haynes was also pleased with Remarkable Force’s performance at Goodwood last week and topped the prized Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes when meeting Yorks Ebor for colt Acclamation. Remarkable Force has performed very well, the Newmarket-based manager continued. He didn’t particularly like the hill and he only really started running from the bottom of the hill. Hell probably go to Goffs run to York. The best videos delivered daily Watch the stories that matter, straight from your inbox Hollywood PA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newschainonline.com/sport/mens-sport/racing/haynes-sets-out-breeders-cup-ambition-for-lady-hollywood-284537 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos