Fresh flavors abound at Dinkys’ new taqueria – The Minnesota Daily





Dinkytown’s newest restaurant, Tacos Locos, brings invigorating Mexican street food to campus.

Bel Moran An order of birria tacos from Tacos Locos, served with fresh lime and hot sauce.

A real good street taco is hard to find at the best of times, let alone within walking distance of a Midwestern college campus. For too long we’ve been content with late-night trips to the Quarry Taco Bell or frantic DoorDash orders from mediocre Tex-Mex chains with corporate flavors. Newly opened Tacos Locos in the heart of Dinkytown ensures we won’t have to suffer anymore. Opened last month by local restaurateur Ruben Arellano (owner of Mexican restaurant El Loro), the new taqueria seeks to achieve authenticity and freshness with its menu. Early staples unsurprisingly include their wide variety of fillings available for tacos, including birria, al pastor, and even lengua (beef tongue, delicious), all neatly tucked into fresh corn tortilla blankets, although the extensive menu also offers tortas, sopes, enchiladas and more. Nestled on 15th Avenue South East between the University and 4th, Tacos Locos is a warm and bright addition to the existing Sydney Hall and Dinkydome restaurants (Raising Canes and DP Dough, to name a few). From the entrance, the employees offer a smile from the open kitchen. Large windows overlooking the street illuminate the walls in alternating lemon colors. Open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the taqueria focuses on serving dinner and lunch and offers a range of different soft drinks as well as their own homemade horchata and aguas frescas. Although the menu is meat-heavy, there are plenty of meatless options and opportunities for customization based on dietary needs. They also offer dozens of different special dishes that make for a perfect stand-alone meal. I stopped in on a (taco) Tuesday afternoon for what the person working the counter kindly told me was a crowd favorite, their birria tacos, as well as my favorite flavor of Jarritos, and I sat at a sturdy wooden table to watch them prepare my meal. Served with fresh lime and a tangy cilantro-based sauce on the side, the tacos arrived crispy and shiny with the birria broth. The gracefully folded corn tortillas seemed to glow from inside their parchment-lined basket. The interior was puffed up with adobo-cooked goat meat, crunchy white onions, gooey chihuahua cheese, and cilantro. Each bite had the perfect amount of everything, with all the flavors in harmony with each other. The zesty flavor of lime and cilantro cuts through rich cheese and succulent stewed meat, the crunchy exterior balancing out with a springy interior. Satisfied and a little greasy (in a good way), I decided to order a dessert to go, thinking that a small bag of churros would be the perfect accompaniment for my walk home. I thought wrong. The imposing and delicious result was hardly suited to a walking and dining situation. First, a generous pile of vanilla bean ice cream placed in the center of a pinwheel of deep-fried goodness. Then came a swirling coat of whipped cream, enveloping the mountain. Syrups followed: cherry, caramel and Hersheys chocolate, all delicately adorning the whisk like fine colored dresses. The churros fresh out of the deep fryer radiated heat into the whisk, melting it slightly and causing it to mix with the cinnamon sugar coating. To complete this work of culinary art, a literal cherry has been placed on top, straight from a huge (and beautiful) jar of watermelon-sized cherries. With its impressive menu and gloriously fresh ingredients, Tacos Locos will hopefully become a new Dinkytown institution, one that should survive the devastating deluge of local restaurant closings.

