Going Hollywood: “Daisy” by Baton Rouge filmmaker Jency Griffin Hogan chosen for the LA film festival | Entertainment/Life

Jency Griffin Hogan’s Hollywood moment was created in Louisiana.

Earlier this summer, the Baton Rouge filmmaker and her entourage took to the famed TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles (formerly Mann’s) with an audience of 80 to watch the premiere of Hogan’s labor of love, “Days of Daisy”.

Wearing a long gold dress with a muted floral print, sparkling earrings and hair up, Hogan and her husband, executive producer Aaron Hogan, walked a green rather than red carpet for their Dancing with Films festival debut.

“A lot of people from Louisiana who were in on the movie were there just to see the movie on the big screen, which was so cool,” she said.

Dancing with Films, a second-tier festival, seemed to Hogan an optimal outlet to seek exposure and distribution opportunities for “Days of Daisy,” a comedy about a school librarian (played by Hogan) questioning her life as a possible child. rolling years shrink and 40 stares her in the face.

“I had heard about it but I didn’t know if we could go in, so when we went in I knew it was a perfect first for us,” Hogan said. “It’s really neat, it’s at the Chinese Mann Theater, it’s just a glamorous experience.”

It was the first Hollywood premiere for the producer/actress, as well as many involved in the mostly Baton Rouge-shot project.

The actress herself spent eight years living and working in Los Angeles in her twenties, but it was when she returned home that she found more acting opportunities.

“That’s when I got ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, ‘Inside Out’ with Bruce Dern, a recurring role on ‘Claws’ and a guest star on ‘Scream Queens’.”

For “Daisy”, Hogan was able to cast several of his students from the Love Acting studio.

“Maddie Nichols, who is a big hit in Hollywood right now, is the lead girl in the movie,” she said.

Denham Springs’ 22-year-old Nichols’ credits include this year’s action thriller starring Bruce Willis ‘Vendetta’, a starring role in Lifetime’s ‘A Murder to Remember’ and guest TV spots ‘The Outsider “, “Hawaii Five-O” and “The Resident”, among others.

“Toby Nichols is also doing very well,” she said. “They’re not related, but they play opposite each other in the movie. They bring a certain weight to the movie, because they’re in great movies themselves.”

Toby Nichols, 20, grew up in St. Francisville and starred in this year’s feature film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, 2015’s ‘Trumbo’ and 2020 TV’s ‘Amazing Stories’, along with many others film and television roles.

Other Hogan students said she’s been teaching since they were 10 and 11 filled out the high school cast of “Daisy.”

“These kids have been like our kids. We’ve made movies with them and taught them, and he (Aaron Hogan) teaches photography (and runs Eye Wander Photo), so it’s an unconventional kind of parenting,” she said. “We mother and father the community in a way.”

However, finding a “Jack” to star opposite Hogan’s character required a broader search.

“This movie is very personal, so we were looking for someone who looked or acted a lot like Aaron,” she explained. “And we were looking, we couldn’t find anyone, so we ended up casting in Los Angeles for the lead male actor and he (Bryan Langlitz) looks pretty much like my husband.”

So how similar are the Hogans’ lives to the characters of Daisy and Jack?

“We say loosely based, because I’m not a librarian, but it was kind of like a Hollywood decision to create this drama around her life,” she said. “But, yeah, basically, you know how they say, write what you know, it’s one of those things.

“I knew with my first feature I wanted it to be very personal, and my husband and I had been through that ourselves, where we made that decision not to have kids when we got married to the first time, and as I got closer to 40 (she’s 43 now) I was really heartbroken not having kids. And so they say turn your pain into art and so I decided to tackle that and see what came of it, so we made a short film.

Hogan thinks many of his friends share similar sentiments.

“Like, oops, all of a sudden I’m too old. How did that happen? It’s a very sensitive topic, but we took it and created this lighthearted, uplifting, inspirational type story that doesn’t wouldn’t leave you with a bad taste in your mouth about it. It was actually funny and quirky and quirky,” she said.

Looking at “Days of Daisy,” one can see Highland Coffees, Ann Connelly Fine Art Gallery, Baton Rouge Gallery, The City Roots (Coffee Bar) and City Park, Hogan said.

Due to Canadian-born director Alexander Jeffery’s schedule, the film’s ending was shot in Shreveport.

“We got access to his (Jeffery’s) house to finish the movie, that little house at the very end,” Hogan said. “We needed a nice little house and we only had two or three scenes left.”

The Hogans had previously worked with Jeffery on various Louisiana Film Prize projects. This film festival is based in Shreveport.

“Jency and I have worked together for many years, we call each other movie brother and sister,” Jeffery said. “Working with her on ‘Days of Daisy’ has been awesome. I loved watching her create this opportunity for herself and her friends, and I was proud to have helped shape this experience in some way. ‘another one.”

“We brought in a lot of people from the Film Prize (to ‘Daisy’), a film crew to write it, edit it and play it people I’ve seen at the Film Prize for many years,” Hogan said. .

Back in Baton Rouge, she classified “Days of Daisy” as a very family-friendly project, specifically supported by her parents, Don and Kate Griffin, longtime residents of Baton Rouge.

“Mom worked on background sets with the art team, worked on props, brought food to set, hosted people while the film was being made,” she said. “I think the whole community rallied around the film.”

And that included Nicole Calle’s pupils at Dunham School, who did artwork for an exhibit featured in the film; and LSU adjunct professor Carrie Brantley Wimberley and her colleague, Jerome Ford, who created a large sculpture also seen in the film.

Support from the Louisiana Film Commission and obtaining film tax credits as a Louisiana filmmaker, coupled with the ability to film from home, was a win-win situation for Hogan and his team.

“I really want to continue making movies that give the Louisiana community a lot of opportunities for young filmmakers, young actors, people who need experience,” she said. “It’s kind of my dream, isn’t it, to help launch people’s careers right out of Baton Rouge and create a hub for cinema here. I think it’s possible to ‘Use Louisiana’s Great Talent and Create Great Movies.’