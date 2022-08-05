By loss, TogaPalooza will reunite friends and classmates from Saratoga Springs – The Daily Gazette





SARATOGA SPRINGS – TogaPalooza started as a reunion and turned into a mini music festival and celebration of life. Scheduled for Sunday at the Columbia Pavilion at Saratoga Spa State Park, it will include performances by Rattail Jimmy, King Kuel, Just Bruce and Gratefully Yours. The idea was proposed by co-organizer Christopher Zielinski, a Saratoga native who in recent years has experienced the loss of a dozen friends and former students of Saratoga Springs High School. I just had friends who seem to die too young and I always end up seeing people at funerals, Zielinski said. I was talking to friends, I was like, man, we really should do something. We have lost so many people. Let’s do a celebration of life/reunion instead of always coming together in grief, Zielinski said. The 1983 graduate reached out to people in his class and others on Facebook to organize an event in Spa City. Then he started reaching out to certain groups, many of whom had ties to the area, and things started to snowball. Another friend has offered to help make t-shirts for the event, which his brother Ted is co-hosting. Zielinski expects around 300 people to come out on Sunday for a day filled with bands, beer and food.

The music will be a mix of Grateful Dead covers (contributed by Gratefully Yours) and King Kuel rock classics. The latter is based in Connecticut, but lead guitarist/vocalist William (Billy) Yager hails from Saratoga Springs.

TogaPalooza is scheduled to operate from noon to dusk. Admission is $30. The idea is not necessarily that TogaPalooza is an annual event; it’s just a reason to get together and connect. Over the years you really lose [touch with] really wonderful people you know. You have kids, you’re caught up in your career, you’re caught up in life. . . but you still have that kernel. There’s something about the people you grew up with that you never lose. You have this camaraderie, this love, this friendship that never goes away, Zielinski said. I can’t tell you [number of] people who came out of this that I haven’t spoken to in years, how excited they are to come and do this because a lot of us haven’t seen each other since high school. He encourages others to organize similar reunion events and stay in touch with those they grew up with. Go host an event. Just start, Zielinski said. After: All news |All Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Saratoga Springs

