Hotness alert! Alaya F kills it in these blue bikini pics : Bollywood News





From fitness videos to travel, Alaya F seems to have found a new tribe on her social media. The actress is currently in the Maldives to enjoy her amazing vacation and shares her shenanigans as she spends some quality time at the Hilton hotel chain. Her recent posts, which have garnered a lot of attention for her heat quotient, seem like another treat for her followers. She’s back with her scorching bikini look from the trip to the beach. Hotness alert! Alaya F Kills It In These Blue Bikini Pics Taking to her social media, the actress shared some seriously hot and sultry photos in a blue bikini that captured the perfect scenic beauty of the Maldives beach while Alaya was seen striking some rather sexy poses. She wrote the caption – ‘My eyes are closed in every photo because I keep forgetting to wear sunglasses’ From her fitness photos to her sultry avatars, Alaya F constantly shares glimpses of her Maldives vacation with her fans. She also shared another video in a bikini outfit where she can be seen striking an effortless yoga pose as she poses on a net. She posted it saying, “As you can see I have very little regard for my personal safety which is worth it for magical times like these at the beautiful @hiltonmaldives

Stylized by @sanamratansi” Meanwhile, on the work side, Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has an interesting line-up of films which includes U-turn with Ekta Kapoor, freddy with Kartik Aaryan, among others in preparation. Read also:Alaya F spends her day at the beach in the Maldives in chic printed sets worth Rs. 7,500 BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/hotness-alert-alaya-f-slays-blue-bikini-pictures/

