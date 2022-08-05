Entertainment
Kurtosis raises $20M Series A to give Web3 developers ‘a place to play’
TechCrunch's top 3
Tools around: Two years ago, two ex-Palantir engineers launched Kurtosis, a crypto-focused developer tools system, and have now raised $20 million in new funding to hire a team to release a new product the next year, Jacqueline reports.
Attach some capital: Argentinian fintech Geopagos ditches seed life as it grabs $35m in new capital to help companies launch their own financial services products, Mary Ann writing.
Engage in some share buybacks: Actions taken by Snap and Airbnb to buy back shares amid slower growth have alexander raising his eyebrows and looking under the hood to see what was going on.
Startups and VCs
Still a lot of startup news today, so let’s get to it. First of all, Natasha M brings us additional news on On Deck’s layoffs, which is cut another third of its staff after cutting a quarter a few months ago. For those of you who know how to add fractions, that’s a lot, isn’t it?
We liked to read Becathe history of the investor survey, where it interviewed six rookie fund managers on their approach to weathering the recession.
Additionally, buy now, pay later is even more prevalent in the consumer world (see Anitafundraising story on Halliday), but companies also want to have fun. It’s there that Kontempo comes in with $30 million and its approach allowing sales teams to approve credit, Kyle reports.
One application a day keeps ads away: Nobody likes pop-up adsand a new app, Banish, feels you, Sarah writing.
Connect content to people: Clutch closed on seed funding for associate creators with companies who need content, Dominique Madori reports.
Everything is fine: Rill, a business dashboard tool, speak for the first time on a new cycle and its product which integrates a database and an instant user experience, Ron writing.
An offer they couldn’t refuse: MiroBio, a startup developing treatments for autoimmune patients, accepted an offer to be part of Gilead Sciences for 405 million dollars, Paul reports.
From NDA to LOI: What Really Happens When You Acquire Your Startup?
Picture credits: Anna Minkina (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Last week, Vice President and General Manager of Dell Technologies Capital Yair Snir shared an article explaining why founders should plan to get bought outespecially since their chances of being made public are so long.
In a follow-up, he takes readers inside the post-acquisition integration period/process:
“While IPOs can make more headlines, a well-planned and well-timed acquisition can mean even bigger opportunities for you, your team, and the technologies you’ve built,” says Snir.
(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams grow. You can register here.)
Big Tech inc.
When it comes to cryptocurrency, BlackRock is now saying, why beat them when you can join them? Anita written on asset management giant partners with Coinbase to provide its customers with access to crypto, initially Bitcoin. And speaking of Coinbase, Jacqueline and alexander writing for TechCrunch+ about why this partnership, and others Coinbase has, is delight investors.
In the area of social media, we appreciated Amandathe story where she spoke with Patreon CEO Jack Conte why Instagram and Facebook are on his list, and not in a good way. And Aisha tells us what’s going on with some new clubhouse features.
talk about car: Volkswagen is preparing to deploy a cheaper version of its ID.4 2023 Later this year, Kirsten writing. Meanwhile, Rebecca brings us stories about UFO Drivea European electric vehicle rental startup, debuting in San Francisco, and what’s going on with it Lyft employees following news of layoffs.
Wally World layoffs: Inflation has even the largest of companies reviewing their budgets, and in this case, Ivan reports that Walmart cuts 200 employees from the company.
Samsung in key of G: Ivan also writes on Samsung launches Amazon Luna games to its smart TVs and monitors, while brian strong points what goodies Samsung could announce at next week’s Unpacked event.
Streamers away: In today’s streaming news, take reports on Amazon Prime Video launch of a local service in Nigeria, while lauren written on SoundCloud announcing layoffs and Paramount+ have a good quarter in terms of number of subscribers.
Give back, but not the way they wanted: pot holder reports that the State Bank of Pakistan has commissioned a fintech start-up to return all funds to clients, citing violation of regulatory requirements and other concerns, asking existential questions about the future of startups.
