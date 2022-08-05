Bollywood Movies – Naga Chaitanya Akkineni on his big bolly debut in Laal Singh Chaddha

His film credit is golden, but over the years he’s made a name for himself. Actor Nagarjunas’ son, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, whose paternal grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao and maternal grandfather D. Ramanaidu were stalwarts of Telugu cinema, has been in the acting business for over a decade now. However, Chay, as he is popularly known, sees August 11 as his true test as he prepares for the release of his Bollywood debut. Laal Singh Chaddha.

The official desi adaptation of the famous Hollywood film Forrest Gump has Aamir Khan in the title role, with Chay playing an important character, alongside Aamir, named Balaraju Bodi aka Bala. The Telegraph spoke with Chay about why he feels like a rookie, his biggest learnings from Aamir and the experience of making the film.

You’re no stranger to Fridays but Laal Singh Chaddha is your big debut in Bollywood. What are the emotions as D-Day approaches?

Honestly, I feel like a beginner. I see this as a new beginning. Laal Singh Chaddha is a great opportunity for me to spread my wings and explore more as an actor. I hope a large number of viewers will watch this movie and I crave that acceptance.

We’ve done screenings for a number of people in the industry, and even for viewers who have no connection to the movies. It was shown to different age groups… And everyone gave us very positive feedback. They like my character Bala. I’m very happy right now, but I’m also very nervous because the real test is August 11. I’m curious to see how it goes.

Aamir Khan has traditionally shown his films to many people before their release, to gauge positive and negative reactions. Are you comfortable with this practice?

This is an approach that I have always been in favor of. I think all kinds of opinions are very necessary. We listen to a script, we make a movie, and we really get used to a movie by the time we finish making it…we kind of get stuck in this bubble, we get lost in the process of making the movie. So, a new view of a neutral space is very crucial for a film.

Of course, a lot of people here don’t like to show their films because they’re afraid of negative talk. It is up to each manufacturer to decide how they want to do this. But personally, I’m all for the Aamirs process. A new set of eyes, even someone playing devil’s advocate, will always see something popping up that we forgot about earlier, allowing us to fix it before the movies come out.

Besides the editing, the names attached to the film, the scale of production, what made you choose Laal Singh Chaddha like your Hindi film debut?

The obvious reasons are the boxes you just checked for me (laughs). Who works with Aamir, Advait (Chandan, the director), the production house (Aamir Khan Productions)….It’s not everyday that an actor gets this kind of exposure and opportunity.

I always look forward to working in Hindi cinema. I needed a kind of transition film. I knew that I probably couldn’t go straight into a Hindi film as a lead because the Hindi film market is saturated with so many talented people. Penetrating immediately is not easy. The audience has to own you first, and after that ownership, you can start spreading your wings. Laal Singh Chaddha is a good transition point for me.

Bala isn’t there throughout the film, but he’s there enough to leave a mark. The essence of Balas travels through the script… my goal is there until the end. I speak Hindi but I play a South Indian. So the transition was very organic. This is a key factor that made me want to be part of this film.

Chay with Aamir Khan on the Kargil sets of Laal Singh Chadha

But isn’t the rift between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry completely blurred now, given the quality of southern content across the country and the number of great Hindi films that are falling to the screen? ‘water ?

It’s a phase, you know. In the south, we have always made these kinds of films. We’re now getting this pan-Indian, pan-global exposure because of technology, because of OTT… It’s only a matter of time before Bollywood delivers a blockbuster and things pick up. balance.

The crucial thing now is that eventually the emotion and the content have become universal. Whoever gives that to the public, that’s how the ball will swing.

Returning to Laal Singh Chaddhayou toured with Aamir in Kargil for a long time. What were the lessons of watching him on set every day?

We shot in a very high altitude location where the oxygen levels were very low. In fact, there was no road there… the production took two months to build a road. It was a 45 minute walk every day to the exact filming location. I had fun because I was cut off from the world… there was no cell phone network. I was with Aamir and Advait and the whole crew and we all had such a great vibe…we were having so much fun.

I would ride with Aamir to the place for two hours every day for 45 days. I learned so much from talking to him on those rides. I used to have breakfast with Aamir in the car every day… he would tell me a lot of stories, he would tell me about his process… To be honest with you, that’s why I decided to make the movie. I wanted to understand how this man works, what makes him so special, why he is such a perfectionist. I have to see this right in front of my eyes. It was such a blessing to me.

I always had this impression that he is a perfectionist in his acting. But working on this film made me realize that he listens to all departments. It’s amazing… he leans into the camera work, the art design, the music, the visual effects… That’s why all of his films look so perfect, and not just his performance.

Aamir said he enjoyed working with you so much that he called your parents to congratulate you. It had to be special….

Oh, that’s really special! I grew up watching Aamirs movies. Getting down to business with him and ending up being praised by him…this whole journey gives me a lot of confidence, both personally and professionally. Every actor goes through ups and downs, but it’s times like these that stick with you and keep you grounded.

He knows dad (Nagarjuna) well, but mom (Lakshmi Daggubati) was someone he first talked to when we were filming together. In fact, he asked him to come to Srinagar and he spent a few days with us. It was great.

Coming from the family that you are, has acting always been the dream?

I was pretty clueless until I was 18. I went to Hyderabad for college and hung out on film sets a lot and got to know everyone. Something triggered me enough to tell my parents I wanted to try my luck.

They asked me to be sure because it looks all glamorous, but it’s a job that takes a lot of work. I was sent to drama school and when I came back after a few years I was sure I wanted to try acting.

Growing up, did you visit your fathers’ sets?

Not too much, just here and there. When he went on location shooting, I used that as an excuse to take school vacations! (Laughs) But it wasn’t until I turned 18 that acting started to influence me.

What I learned from Dad was consistency and the fact that every day for 20 to 30 years he put the same effort into his work. That’s what inspires me… that he and his contemporaries never give up.

I’m someone who tends to be influenced a lot by my Friday outings. Success and failure both affect me. Ups and downs are part of this business…we go through extreme instability. The kind of groundedness my dad has maintained through so many changes is so inspiring.