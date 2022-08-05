Toy Story Land Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant Opening, Construction and Information







Walt Disney World has announced a new table-service dining option at Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios, named Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant. This offers details, construction progress, work permits and the likely opening date of this WDW restaurant. (Updated August 4, 2022.)

The Toy Story Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant will have a backyard barbecue theme with Andy and his toys inviting guests in for the fun. By toys, we don’t mean the ride variety; Walt Disney World has indicated that it will not be a character dining experience. As you can see in the image above, the art style is similar to Toy Story Mania and Slinky Dog Dash.

The premise of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant is that Andy cut and glued three cardboard boxes together to create a new rodeo arena using some of his favorite toys, games and playsets. While some of the rooms are definitely western themed, what makes this rodeo special is the wide assortment of toys that have been brought together to create a fun and colorful atmosphere.

Once inside, you’ll be surrounded by all the rodeo festivities in action as well as the western town and train station play sets. And you might spot some of your favorite Pixar characters scattered around the restaurant in the form of toys and play pieces, including a toy version of Jessie riding a Trixie pull-along toy and unique toy versions of Bo Peep and her sheep, everyone who seems to play together in the rodeo.

This new dining option will be located to the right of what is currently the entrance to Toy Story Land, behind the giant figure of Woody and the land’s marquee (you can see the building walls in the photo below). Previously, this area housed two backstage production bungalows. These facilities have been relocated with a new structure built to house the Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant.

August 4, 2022 update: Walt Disney Imagineering has filed two new permits for the Toy Story Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disneys Hollywood Studios. To our recollection, these are the first permits for at least a year, as work progressed at a snail’s pace on this project.

The first permit is for “Project T Themed Facades”, which almost certainly refers to the exterior of the building. It doesn’t look like a themed playset yet, unless kids are playing with concrete boxes these days. The contractor on this permit is Brilliant Creative Fabrication, which has worked with Walt Disney World in the past on a range of projects involving everything from “dinosaurs to outer space” and “fairy tales to virtual reality.” “.

The second permit is for the fabrication and installation of scenery, which likely refers to all of the simulated cardboard cutouts inside and outside the restaurant. These permits expire in August 2023, giving the contractors and Imagineering another year to complete this component of the project, in theory. A BARBECUE. When announcing the opening of Jessie’s Trading Post Gift Shop earlier this year, Walt Disney World provided an update on the restaurant: “The previously announced Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant! In this unique dining experience, fun and family-friendly, patrons will enjoy delicious BBQ fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games and playsets that Andy has put together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo. “Entering the lobby and waiting room, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andys honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining rooms where rolls out Andys Rodeo. Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station settings intermingling with surprising and playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters like they’ve never been seen before!

Beyond that, there are no new developments to report. We’ve checked the build and taken pictures of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ “progress” on every visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the past three years. To be honest, none of you would know the difference if I shared a photo from August 2022 or two years ago. It looks almost exactly the same.

However, we’ve received questions about the status of the project and haven’t shared any recent reports in almost a year, so here goes…

You may recall that Walt Disney World announced that the Toy Story Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant would open in 2020. This announcement was made before the parks closed, and even then, no month or season of operation there. was attached. So our expectation at the time was that it would open around Christmas 2020.

Then the months-long shutdown happened and all construction was halted. Even after Walt Disney World reopened, it took many more months for many major projects to regain momentum. Toy Story Lands Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant was such a project.

At some point this fall, work resumed at the Toy Story Roundup Rodeo barbecue restaurant. Walt Disney Imagineering has filed several building permits for the interior with addresses that would match the location, and progress could be seen on the roof of the warehouse that will house the restaurant.

Fast forward to August 2022, and the concrete “warehouse” of the Toy Story Lands Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant is complete… and has been going for at least 18 months. We saw intermittent work outside and construction crews around the project, but it’s impossible to verify the actual progress of the location as it is literally a windowless warehouse. Nothing major has happened for over a year.

Unlike other projects that have been indefinitely delayed or canceled, Toy Story Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant will directly generate revenue and fills a need – a lack of catering capacity at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It has not been and will not be cancelled.

Like Space 220 Restaurant before it, Walt Disney World has deliberately extended the schedule for this project. After a long delay and the project being totally finished for months, the Space 220 restaurant opened its doors at Epcot just before the start of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

With Space 220 Restaurant, the delay was caused by physical distancing in restaurants last year, which significantly reduced profitability. Once this was abandoned several months ago, staffing shortages became an issue. With those issues resolved, the Space 220 restaurant opened and has been well booked ever since.

Walt Disney World took a similar approach with Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant. The company slowed construction because it was simply not beneficial to open the restaurant and would not really be needed in terms of demand and footfall until 2022.

Although we’ve heard work still needs to be completed inside – and there’s some decoration to be done on the building’s facade – the schedule here is dragged by the design. Given its totally unambitious concept, the Toy Story restaurant could be finished in months (maybe even weeks!) if deemed a priority. However, this is not the case.

At this point, we are looking at Toy Story Land’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant opening in late 2022. That means between the start of the new fiscal year in October and Christmas 2022. If I had to guess, I’d go with it before Thanksgiving. Just in terms of demand, it makes sense.

Anytime between this month and mid-September 2022 is unlikely. Early fall is off-season at Walt Disney World – it would have made more sense to open it during the summer than to wait for classes to resume. Late September is a possibility, especially if Walt Disney World wants to give it a soft opening before scaling up. (Disney has already announced the return of several meal services just before the start of the new fiscal year.)

Beyond that, our first impression of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant is generally mixed. Three of Toy Story Land’s main criticisms were the lack of shade, air conditioning, and dining options.

Although we really enjoyed the breakfast and lunch/dinner menus at Woody’s lunch box, the lack of seating and no indoor seating definitely put a damper on it. On the plus side, a makeshift gift shop has been added upon the release of Toy Story Mania.

This new restaurant with table service should help solve all these problems.

Toy Story Land is currently quite miserable during summer heat or daily rain showers. Giving guests even temporary respite from the sun or storms in a location that isn’t the restroom would be nice.

Otherwise, my only thought is, why not have an elaborate themed Pizza Planet? ! and I guess the answer to that question is storytelling consistency. My response to that answer would be:we do not care.” Seriously, it’s not like Toy Story Land is the pinnacle of themed design. Beyond that, it would be easy enough to concoct a storytelling ploy to explain Pizza Planet’s presence in “Andy’s Backyard,” if Imagineering really felt the need to.

Insofar as it succeeds, Toy Story Land does it because it’s fun and whimsical. To be so indebted to “history” that Imagineering ignores the very obvious, very low fruit that is Pizza Planet just seems counterproductive. But again, so did “save” some money by not building a shadow, a gift shop, or more restaurant capacity in the first place. So what do I know!

Your thoughts

What do you think of adding a table service restaurant to Toy Story Land? Do you agree or disagree with our thoughts? Questions we can help you answer? Hearing your feedback even when you disagree with us is both interesting for us and helpful for other readers, so share your thoughts below in the comments!